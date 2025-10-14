No Kings protests return to Denver and other Colorado cities on Saturday

Thousands of people took to Denver’s streets taking part in the No Kings protest on Saturday, June 14, 2025. A second march against President Trump’s deportation policies was part of the day’s events.

The No Kings protests will return to Denver and dozens of other Colorado cities on Saturday.

In Denver, activists and protesters will gather near the Capitol to protest the policies of the Trump administration from noon to 4 p.m.

The protest will be anchored at Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park, with a rally from 12-1 p.m. and a march from 1-2 p.m.

The Denver march will go through downtown. The Denver Police Department will monitor the protest for safety purposes, a spokesperson said.

The protest’s organizers also say there will be music and sign-making on the west steps of the Capitol throughout the afternoon. They’re expecting 10,000 attendees, according to a permit filed with state officials.

This is the second installment of the “No Kings” protest. The first was in June, when thousands of people gathered throughout the state — and many more across the country.

For that protest, police shut down Lincoln Street near the Colorado State Capitol as protesters spilled onto the street. Marchers also walked on roads around downtown Denver, including Speer Boulevard and Colfax Avenue, among others.

A spokesperson for the Regional Transportation District said the agency will monitor the protest and enact contingency plans in case services are disrupted.

“While RTD is focused on being prepared for large events and gatherings that have the potential to disrupt its services, it can be difficult to predict crowd actions in the moment. Agency staff will actively monitor upcoming events to support the safety of customers and, to the greatest extent possible, minimize service disruptions,” a spokesperson wrote in an email.

RTD suggests riders download the RTD app and sign up for alerts.

Not just Denver

Over 50 rallies are planned across the state, according to the national No Kings website, from Fort Morgan to Cortez. Events are planned in many of Denver’s suburbs, as well as in Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Grand Junction and other cities and towns.

The rallies are designed as a catch-all for people to protest a wide range of policies from the Trump administration, from the immigration crackdown to worries around free speech and LGBTQ rights.

The last protest brought together a broad spectrum of liberals, leftists and others. While the main thrust of the protest was against President Donald Trump, many people were protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement, celebrating Pride Month and supporting Palestinians.

“But the fight isn’t over. President Trump has doubled down—sending masked agents into our streets, terrorizing immigrant families, silencing voters, dismantling protections, and handing our future to billionaire allies while everyday people struggle,” reads the online description for Saturday’s protest. “He wants us to believe his rule is absolute. We’re here to remind him: it’s not.”