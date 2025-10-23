Wynkoop Street will close for a week near Union Station — and maybe forever?

The city of Denver is testing the idea of a “festival street.”

Wynkoop Street will close to cars near Union Station for a week of Halloween fun.

The block between 17th and 18th streets will be filled for a week with music and entertainment, plus more space for pedestrians and cyclists.

The shutdown is part of a city pilot to explore how that block of Wynkoop works – and potentially whether to shut it down for cars for good.

This first, temporary closure will take place on Wynkoop, between 17th and 18th streets, from Friday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 1, at 8 p.m.

The closure won’t fully block drivers’ access to the front of Union Station. Wynkoop will still be open to cars along the southwest part of the Union Station plaza, from 16th to 17th streets.

Drivers will be rerouted to avoid the closure.

“The transformation of Wynkoop Street is a great example of how we’re reimagining our public spaces, not just for fun, but for the future. We invite everyone to come out, enjoy the festivities, and help us shape this iconic part of downtown,” Mayor Mike Johnston said in a statement.

The project is a collaboration of the Denver Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Downtown Denver Partnership.

For more information about the closure — and the fun — visit the city’s website.