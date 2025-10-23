Denver news

Wynkoop Street will close for a week near Union Station — and maybe forever?

The city of Denver is testing the idea of a “festival street.”
Kyle Harris
Union Station on a blue-sky sunny day, with a street running below it.
Union Station and Wynkoop Street. July 17, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Wynkoop Street will close to cars near Union Station for a week of Halloween fun. 

The block between 17th and 18th streets will be filled for a week with music and entertainment, plus more space for pedestrians and cyclists. 

The shutdown is part of a city pilot to explore how that block of Wynkoop works – and potentially whether to shut it down for cars for good.

This first, temporary closure will take place on Wynkoop, between 17th and 18th streets, from Friday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 1, at 8 p.m. 

The closure won’t fully block drivers’ access to the front of Union Station. Wynkoop will still be open to cars along the southwest part of the Union Station plaza, from 16th to 17th streets.

Drivers will be rerouted to avoid the closure. 

“The transformation of Wynkoop Street is a great example of how we’re reimagining our public spaces, not just for fun, but for the future. We invite everyone to come out, enjoy the festivities, and help us shape this iconic part of downtown,”  Mayor Mike Johnston said in a statement. 

The project is a collaboration of the Denver Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Downtown Denver Partnership. 

For more information about the closure — and the fun — visit the city’s website

Kyle Harris

Kyle’s been obsessing over Denver since he moved here from Chicago in 2005: What is this place? Who thrives here? Who’s pushed out? Who has room to create and fulfill their dreams? Whose dreams are squashed? And why? He’s the former culture editor at Westword, where he covered the city’s arts and music scene. Before that, he covered city and state politics as the managing editor at the Colorado Independent. He’s raced triathlons (slowly), grown food (well...with others), and toured the country in a folk-punk trio (apologetically). Now, he's reporting about Denver's growth and couldn't be happier about it.

