What should I do with my leaves in Denver?

Here are some free sites to drop yard waste — or you could just mulch it.

Are dead leaves piling up in your yard? Have squirrels already eaten your Halloween pumpkins?

Denverite reader Niña R. used a city program to dump her leaves last year, and she wanted to know: “Would you be able to find out and share when and where Denver is recycling/composting leaves?”

Despite city budget cuts, the program is still happening. If you need to ditch your dead debris, the city of Denver has you covered, as do some other municipalities we’ll list later.

You can also use a lawnmower to turn leaves into mulch for a grass lawn. Many authoritative sources agree that this is unlikely to harm your grass. More on that later.

As a reminder: Many cities prohibit or discourage people from blowing leaves into the streets.

Start with your compost bin:

First, if you have a compost bin, you can throw your leaves and pumpkins in there. Denver offers compost bins to all solid waste customers. The city's compost program also accepts paper leaf bags.

Ace Hardware is providing free compostable paper leaf bags. If you want a free five-pack, you can download a coupon at the Be a Smart Ash website.

But if your compost bin is full, you have other options.

Denver residents can use LeafDrop sites:

On weekdays from Oct. 6 - Nov. 21, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Denver residents can go to the following locations.

Cherry Creek Transfer Station (the only place that accepts hitched trailers that are 6 feet in length or less), 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (Enter on Jewell.)

Havana Nursery: 10450 Smith Rd. (Enter on Smith.)

Central Platte Campus, 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. (Enter through the gates at Bayaud and Navajo, go past the Denver Animal Shelter to dumpsters in front of Building 2 on the right.)

The only weekend dates available are Nov. 8 and 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bruce Randolph High School, E. 40th Avenue and Steele Street.

Cherry Creek Transfer Station, 7301 E. Jewell Ave. Enter on Jewell. (This is the only Denver location to accept trailers up to 6 feet in length.)

Kennedy High School, Newland St. and Brown Pl.

Sloan’s Lake Northwest Parking Lot, W. Byron Pl. and Yates St.

Veterans Park, S. Vine St. and E. Iowa Ave.

All leaves must be in paper bags.

What about other cities?

Some of Denver’s suburbs also offer free leaf recycling. Keep in mind that these sites are generally limited to local residents and may require proof of residency

Arvada will accept residents’ leaves at Stegner Sports Complex, 11200 W. 58th Ave. The program is running Nov. 8-22, except Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Broomfield accepted residents’ leaves and other yard waste at its Tree Branch Recycling Facility. It’s open Wednesdays 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Golden will collect yard waste curbside from Nov. 3-7. It must be uncontaminated in certified compostable bags, or in bundles or in your organics cart.

Douglas County accepts residents’ leaves on Saturdays from Oct. 25 through Nov. 15 at 1400 Capice Dr. in Castle Rock. Leaves, slash and grass clippings will be accepted Oct. 25; only leaves will be accepted after that.

Highlands Ranch will accept residents’ yard waste on Nov. 15 at Redstone Park, 3280 Redstone Park Cir.

Westminster will accept residents’ leaves and pumpkins at 10001 Alkire St. on Saturday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Some cities, such as Aurora, don’t advertise a free disposal option. Aurora instead encourages people to sign up for a paid service.

Do I have to do this at all?

No. If you are able, you could compost the leaves yourself, or just use a lawnmower to turn them into mulch for a grass lawn.

A study from Cornell University found that a site in New York was actually healthier with leaf mulch. An article from Purdue University warns that leaving a thick layer of leaves can kill grass and invite mold, but mulching can improve the soil condition.

“It is important not to mulch in thick layers of leaves all at once, but instead shred them a little at a time,” the Purdue article stated. But “[a]side from saving time and money in removing foliage from the grass, mulching also saves time and money in the spring by keeping grass healthy.”

Local sources agree. “The best thing to do with the leaves on your lawn is to mow right over them and leave them on the surface. It’s much easier than raking them, plus it’s good for your lawn!” reads an article from the Pueblo County Extension office.

“Grass clippings and leaves make good mulch when applied dry or when applied gradually in thin layers and allowed to dry between applications,” states another extension office.

Denverite editor Andy Kenney got tired of bagging his leaves years ago and has mulched them instead. It doesn’t seem to hurt anything.

