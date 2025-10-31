Denver has one of the nation’s sharpest drops in restaurant spending

Denver’s decline in restaurant spending is more than triple that of cities like Austin and Boston.

In September, spending at restaurants in Denver was down 6.7 percent from last year, according to credit and debit card data collected by Bank of America, the nation’s second-largest bank.

That’s the biggest decline among 20 of the largest U.S. cities, Bank of America data shows.

Overall spending at restaurants across the U.S. is basically flat from last year. Cleveland, Minneapolis, Tampa and Atlanta had higher restaurant spending.

Denver’s decline was by far the biggest, more than triple the decline in cities like Austin, Boston, Houston and Washington, D.C.

Denver’s restaurant scene has taken several hits recently.

Two decades-old Denver restaurants, including the Pub On Pearl in Washington Park West and the Hornet on Broadway, both announced they were closing in August.

At the same time, two longstanding Colfax restaurants, Pete’s Kitchen and Tommy’s Thai, said the years-long construction project on the new bus rapid transit system was choking business.

Some restaurant owners have blamed the city’s minimum wage law for the bleak outlook.

State lawmakers have pressed Denver to lower the wages that must be paid to tipped workers. But the Denver City Council has shown little interest in doing that, with some members saying it would hurt workers who are already struggling.