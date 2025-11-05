RTD A Line reopens after a train hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning

Some stops to and from Denver International Airport were closed for more than an hour.

An RTD A Line train drives through the railroad crossing at 40th Avenue and York Street. Dec. 4, 2024.

RTD has reopened the A Line after a commuter train struck and injured a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

The person who was hit was trespassing in a crossing area that was closed as the train rode by at the Peoria Station around 7:31 a.m., RTD spokesperson Tara Broghammer said.

“The individual was alive and transported to the hospital,” she said. “There were no injuries to anyone on the A Line train.”

RTD shuttled passengers on buses while the stations were closed due to police activity.

This is a developing story and will be updated.