Cold-weather shelters open in Denver for individuals and families

The emergency shelter will open from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 11 a.m. Wednesday

A man rolls his possessions along a sidewalk in Denver’s Civic Center Park, Nov. 20, 2025.

With temperatures expected to drop below 25 degrees Tuesday night, Denver is activating its emergency cold-weather shelter plan.

The city’s Department of Housing Stability will open extra shelter space for individuals and families from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26.

If you see a person or family staying outside in the cold, the city wants you to call 311 or direct them to the nearest shelter.

You can find a list of those on the city's website.

The city opens its cold-weather shelters when the National Weather Service declares a cold-weather advisory or an extreme cold watch; temperatures are forecasted to drop to 25 degrees or below; or more than two inches of snow are predicted.

Denver bans camping on urban public property, making it illegal for people to use tents in many cases. Enforcing the ban has been a priority for Mayor Mike Johnston.

Housing advocates have warned the regional shelter system could be strained this winter amid federal cuts. Some officials in neighboring cities, including in Jefferson County, have started to create their own emergency shelter networks.

If you need to come inside, go to the city’s winter shelters.

Those vary depending on who you are:

Individual men should go to the Denver Rescue Mission Lawrence Street Community Center, at 2222 Lawrence St.

Individual women should go to the Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

Youth and young adults from ages 12-24 should go to Urban Peak, 1630 S. Acoma St.

Families should go to the Inn at the Highland, 2601 Zuni St., and for additional support, they should call the Connection Center at 303-295-3336.

Additionally, 24/7 group shelter will also be available at The Aspen shelter, formerly a DoubleTree hotel, at 4040 Quebec St., and at city facilities at 2601 W. 7th Ave. and 375 S. Zuni.

Denver families experiencing homelessness in tents, vehicles and other unlivable spaces will be offered hotel rooms. If those run out, they will be admitted to congregate shelter. Not all families will qualify.

Those who are admitted to the congregate shelters will find pet-friendly spaces with security, food, showers and blankets.

Last year, the city’s cold-weather shelters saw 67,000 stays, though the housing department has not responded to Denverites’ requests for data about how many different individuals used the shelters.