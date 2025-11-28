Denver jazz club Dazzle to feature Purnell Steen tribute shows in December

The free shows will be played by Steen’s longtime band and honor his musical legacy in the city.

Downtown jazz club Dazzle will offer two free memorial performances honoring Denver jazz legend Purnell Steen in December.

The memorial shows will be played by Steen’s longtime band the Five Points Ambassadors and run for three hours each on Friday, Dec. 5 starting at 11 a.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 10 starting at 6 p.m. The tickets are free but require an RSVP.

Steen, who died on Nov. 18 at the age of 84, had captivated audiences with his performances since he was a child. He regularly performed at Dazzle, which is now located at the Denver Arts Complex, at 1080 14th St.

Steen’s band has played tribute to the jazz and blues tunes that filtered through Denver’s Five Points neighborhood for decades. The area was a central hub of Black culture and entertainment in the city during the 20th century.

Steen wore many hats in addition to his jazz music stardom. In college, he lost out on career opportunities because of his race. His experiences led him to become involved in the civil rights movement; he became a youth leader with the NAACP, and attended the March on Washington.

Steen’s passing marks the second major death in Denver's music scene and Black community this year. His cousin, Charlie Burrell, died in June at age 104.