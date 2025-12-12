Denver’s next dating show will highlight a subculture ‘Love is Blind’ ignored

“Wooking for Love” is now accepting applications for an EDM-centric dating show.

After Denver hosted the least successful season ever of “Love is Blind,” a new reality dating show wants to take back the narrative of the real Mile High dating scene.

And you can apply to be a part of it.

“Wooking for Love” is in its infancy, but has already gained a lot of traction online.

The show is “born in the heart of festival culture,” according to its website.

The name of the show refers to slang from rave and electronic music culture. According to The House of Rave, a “wook” is “someone who has lower personal hygiene, attends numerous music festivals and enjoys psychedelic trance type music.”

Though in the show's case, “wook” is more a term of endearment, rather than an insult. According to the show’s website, “the humor is self-aware but affectionate: it laughs with the culture, not at it.”

Sixteen contestants will start filming in early spring, according to a TikTok from November. All identities, orientations and relationship styles are welcome to apply, according to the website.

The admin of the show’s TikTok page said they have received 780 applications for the show as of Thursday, Dec. 11.

Both the website and the TikTok page say the show is aiming to capture the Denver festival subculture in its authentic form. The loveable wooks will cohabitate in a villa in Morrison and go on dates to shows at Red Rocks, Mission Ballroom and Nova Studio.

“Wooking for Love” is currently slated for 12 episodes and will feature different “festival challenges,” like flow art choreography, stage-hand production and more.

On Valentine’s Day 2026, the show’s creators will host an event at Nova Studios where aspiring wooks can audition, the more camera shy can attend a standalone dating event and, of course, all can dance at a bass music show.