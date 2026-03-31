Court rejects Trump’s effort to overrule Denver and Colorado immigration protections

The administration sued the city and state over so-called “sanctuary city policies” in May 2025.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston holds a press conference about an executive order meant to counter federal overreach, condemning tactics used by ICE in front of the City and County Building in Denver, Colo., on Thursday, Feb. 26. 2026.

Denver and Colorado should not be forced to help President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts, according to a new federal court ruling.

Judge Gordon P. Gallagher ruled against the Trump administration in its May 2025 lawsuit against the city and state over so-called “sanctuary city” laws. The Trump administration attempted to use the courts to undermine local and state laws limiting how Denver and Colorado can collaborate with the federal government on immigration enforcement.

The administration argued that federal law trumps state and local law.

While states and cities cannot contradict federal law, the federal government cannot force states and cities to dedicate resources to federal efforts, Gallagher wrote in his 13-page dismissal of the case. Doing so would violate the 10th Amendment.

Whether local and state governments assist in deportation efforts is “voluntary,” Gallagher wrote. The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to Denverite’s request for comment.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston celebrated the court’s decision on Tuesday.

“Today’s ruling makes clear that we cannot be required to use local resources to enforce federal policies,” Johnston said in a statement. “And instead of being bullied by President Trump, we will continue to do what we do best in making our neighborhoods safer, strengthening trust with the community, and delivering for Denver families.”

The city is involved in five lawsuits and five amicus briefs against the Trump administration, related to fights over federal funding, federal deployments in cities, reproductive rights and to preserve Denver’s values about immigration and diversity.