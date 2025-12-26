Denver to activate cold weather shelters on Saturday

On Saturday, Denver will activate its Cold Weather Shelter plan, starting at 1 p.m. and will last until the weather warms.

The Denver Rescue Mission on a cold day, in which its Lawrence Street Community Center was activated as an emergency shelter for single men. Feb. 27, 2024.

On Saturday, Denver will activate its Cold Weather Shelter plan, starting at 1 p.m. and will last until the weather warms. The low for Saturday is forecast to be 21 degrees. The city Department of Housing Stability activates these shelters when there is a forecasted temperature of 25 degrees or lower.

For single men the shelter is at the Denver Rescue Mission Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women it’s the Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth/young adults ages 12-24 they can shelter at Urban Peak, 1630 S. Acoma St.

For families, Inn at the Highland, 2601 Zuni St. Families can contact the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

A 24/7 shelter will also be available at 2601 W. 7th Ave., 375 S. Zuni St., and at 4411 Peoria St.

Families in need of shelter must go in person with their children to the Inn at the Highlands, 2601 Zuni St, to access services.

More information on shelters can be found here, or individuals can call 311.

According to the city, transportation will run daily from downtown shelters to the cold weather shelters. All shelter sites will provide food, blankets and showers.