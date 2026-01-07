Denver could see a few inches of snow (or more) on Thursday

This balmy winter is about to be interrupted.

Some call it apocalyptic. Others call it nice weather. However you view it, Denver has been inundated with such balmy weather that a few inches of snow is newsworthy in January.

But it might be time to break out your winter gloves, hats and jackets.

On Thursday, a mix of rain and snow could arrive before 11 a.m., with a transition to proper snow around 1 p.m.

Only about a half-inch of accumulation is expected during the day on Thursday, but several more inches could fall on Thursday night.

The city could see between 1 and 3 inches by Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. That could rise to 8 inches or more in a less-likely high-end scenario.

“The greatest chances of a few inches of accumulation will be in/near the mountains and along southern portions of the I-25 Corridor and Palmer Divide,” the NWS reports. “Expect slick travel conditions by late Thursday through the Friday morning commute.”

The storm also could deliver some much-needed snow to the mountains.

There’s a chance snow will continue into Friday, until around 11 a.m. Friday is expected to stay colder, with a high of about 33 degrees.

By the weekend, temperatures will rise to the mid-40s and dryness will prevail again.