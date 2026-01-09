Politics

Denver mayor confirms the city’s bid to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention

The city last hosted the event in 2008.
Kyle Harris
2 min. read
The city has never hosted a Republican National Convention, though it made a bid and lost in 2016.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Mayor Mike Johnston’s office said on Friday afternoon that the city is shooting to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention.

“I can confirm that Denver has submitted a bid to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention,” wrote Johnston’s spokesperson Jon Ewing in a statement. 

He declined to say more about the bid, first reported as a possibility by Westword in October. The competitive process is secretive and cities are limited in how much information they can share. 

Denver last hosted the event in 2008, when Barack Obama was nominated to be the party’s candidate for president. Prior to that, it had not hosted the convention since 1908, when populist firebrand William Jennings Bryan got the Democratic nod. 

The city has never hosted a Republican National Convention, though it made a bid and lost in 2016.

Hosting political conventions is a big boost for tourism — but it also comes with challenges.

The 2008 DNC brought in $266 million in economic benefit to the metro and $154 million to the city. Chicago estimates the economic benefit of hosting the DNC in 2024 was $371 million. 

In addition to revenue, political conventions often bring mass protests, traffic snarls and heightened security concerns. 

When the DNC came to Denver’s Pepsi Center (now Ball Arena) in 2008, thousands of federal agents descended on the city

Denver police mobilized 1,500 officers from around the region for the response and spent $2.1 million on protective gear, $1.4 million on barricades and $850,000 on other supplies, The New York Times reported. Law enforcement often uses the events to test new technologies. 

Boosters tout the city’s accessibility through Denver International Airport and the A-Line to downtown, the city center’s hotels, restaurants and cultural amenities, and Denver’s track record hosting big events. 

“We look forward to taking part in what is expected to be a very competitive process and will share more information as we are able,” Ewing wrote.

Kyle Harris

Kyle’s been obsessing over Denver since he moved here from Chicago in 2005: What is this place? Who thrives here? Who’s pushed out? Who has room to create and fulfill their dreams? Whose dreams are squashed? And why? He’s the former culture editor at Westword, where he covered the city’s arts and music scene. Before that, he covered city and state politics as the managing editor at the Colorado Independent. He’s raced triathlons (slowly), grown food (well...with others), and toured the country in a folk-punk trio (apologetically). Now, he's reporting about Denver's growth and couldn't be happier about it.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

X: @kyle_a_harris

 

Recent Stories

View more posts