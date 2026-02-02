Monaco Parkway over Cherry Creek will fully close for several days this week

The bridge over Cherry Creek will close during the day through Wednesday.

Denver's new Monaco Street Parkway bridge over the Cherry Creek (right) and the old one that's on its way out. July 9, 2025.

Monaco Parkway between Florida Avenue and Mississippi Avenue will be closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday, Feb. 5, as crews continue work on a new bridge over Cherry Creek.

That section includes the crossing of Cherry Creek and borders Garland Park.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes while construction happens. Officials recommend taking nearby Quebec Street for travel going north or south.

Crews are currently working to rebuild the western half of the Monaco Parkway bridge. Last year, crews removed and replaced the eastern half of the bridge.

This phase of the project is expected to finish in the spring. After that, city crews will work on Cherry Creek Trail restoration, sidewalk paving and installing a median north of the bridge.

The entire project is expected to cost $12.7 million using funding from the 2017 Elevate Denver bond.