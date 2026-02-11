Broncos to unveil ‘preliminary concepts’ for new Burnham Yard stadium Thursday

Fresh off a disappointing playoff loss, the Denver Broncos are looking to the future.

The team will share “preliminary concepts” for its planned new stadium in Burnham Yard at a Thursday evening community meeting.

A development plan for Burnham Yard, the decommissioned railyard in Denver’s La Alma Lincoln Park neighborhood, has been underway since the Broncos announced plans to build a stadium there.

After an initial meeting with community members in November, the Broncos are coming back to the table with “preliminary concepts for the proposed new stadium and mixed-use community” at the La Alma Recreation Center. Broncos officials, including team president Damani Leech, will be there to answer questions about the development.

Initial plans for the area show a 150-acre development between 13th and Sixth avenues, with dense mixed-use development surrounding the stadium.

The team plans to build a retractable roof, which would make it attractive to concerts and other large events beyond football.

The eventual stadium will be supported by $100 million in city-funded improvements made possible by last year’s voter-approved bond measure. One change will upgrade public streets around the neighborhood to account for more traffic.

Community members have largely been in favor of the planned move to the neighborhood, although many expressed concern about displacement and transit issues.

The Broncos plan to obtain construction permits as soon as January 2027, with hopes that the team plays its first game in the stadium during the 2031 season.

Team owners say the stadium will be privately financed. However, the Broncos may pursue benefits such as tax-increment financing, which would reimburse construction costs using tax dollars generated by the project.

The Broncos community meeting is at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12, at the La Alma Recreation Center, 1325 W. 11th Ave.