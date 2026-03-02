The Denver YouthWorks program is back this summer — with a smaller bonus

The $250 bonus is down from $500 last year and $1,000 two years ago.

Denver youth could get a hearty lesson on capitalism and $250 for exhibiting a commitment to summertime labor. But the kids who are paying attention could learn another economic phenomenon: the same productivity for lower wages.

The Mayor's YouthWorks Initiative aims to put 14-21-year-olds in a summer job. The first 2,000 eligible youth who apply will receive a $250 stipend if they work an eligible job for 100 hours between March 1 and Aug. 14.

Eligible jobs include internships with major employers, store clerks and more. The YouthWorks website includes a list of job opportunities and job fairs. The program also provides one-on-one guidance.

Applicants must be a Denver resident and have a job offer in hand before applying. Workers must provide documented proof that they worked the 100 hours to obtain the bonus.

Longtime participants of the program might feel a little short-changed. While $250 is a lot of money for a wide-eyed kid (that’s half of a Nintendo Switch 2!), the bonus is considerably less than when the program first launched in 2024, while requiring the same amount of hours worked.

In 2024, YouthWorks offered a $1,000 stipend to youth who worked 100 hours during that summer. At the time, the city planned to give out just 1,000 stipends, half of the number it provides now.

Last year, the bonus was $500 for 100 hours.