Things to do in Denver this weekend, March 6-8

There’s a bevy of comedy events, and Denver Restaurant week is underway.

Things to do in Denver

Spencer White, co-owner of Dio Mio, makes fresh pasta. Dio Mio is participating in the 2026 Denver Restaurant Week.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Hope you’re ready to laugh this weekend, Denver. Several comedians are performing at both Comedy Works locations, the Curious Theatre Co. is kicking off its “Birthday Candles” performances and a comedy festival is taking over parts of Golden.

International Women’s Day celebrations are also taking place this weekend with a market and free admission to the Center for Colorado Women's History.

Denver Restaurant Week is also in full swing throughout the metro, and the Museum of Contemporary Art will host its first-ever Family Day.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Friday and Saturday: Oh, The Places You’ll Go Exhibit. Center for the Arts Evergreen, 31880 Rocky Village Dr., Evergreen. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Friday) and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (Saturday). Free. All ages.

All weekend: Stranahan Whiskey Lodge’s Anniversary Party. 307 S Mill St., Aspen. 2 p.m.-midnight. No cover.

Friday, March 6

Just for fun

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $11.02.

Future Ancestors: Crossing Timelines. Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Blvd. 4-7 p.m. Pay what you can-$50.

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Learning Lab Art Class: Sticky Wall. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Girls & Science Kick Off Event. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4-8 p.m. Free. Advance registration required.

Kids' Night Out: Movie Night & 3D Pen Craft. Mindcraft Makerspace at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 6-8:15 p.m. $35 (includes craft, dinner and movie viewing). Advance registration required. Ideal for ages 5-13.

Comedy and theater

Bryan Callen. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $35-$60.

Ginger Billy. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. $30-$45.

Birthday Candles - Preview Night. Curious Theatre, 1080 Acoma St. 7:30 p.m. $24.80-$37.

Comfort & Comedy Festival. Miners Alley Performing Arts Center, 1100 Miners Alley, Golden, and Gnarly’s, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Art, culture, and media

Domestic Bliss. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (adults).

Conversation Pieces. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors ages 18 and under), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans and guests ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Moments That Made US and Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

’Round the Clock: 24 Hours of Colorado in Prints and Space Is the Place: Art & Design in the Atomic Age. Denver Art Museum - The Kirkland, West 12th Avenue and Bannock Street. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. Noon-7 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college student, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

First Friday - Celebrate New Exhibition & The Gallery Artists. The Gallery and Bar, 3246 Larimer St. 5-9:30 p.m. No cover.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Denver Restaurant Week. Locations vary throughout the Denver metro. Times vary by restaurant. $25, $35, $45, $55.

Music and nightlife

Laser K-Pop Demon Hunters. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Nitepunk. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 8:30 p.m. $25.

Vampa. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 9 p.m. $31.75.

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars. Watch on ALT. 6 p.m.

New York Knicks at Denver Nuggets. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude2 or KTVD, or listen on 950 AM. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, March 7

Just for fun

Longmont Survival and Prepper Show. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $10.

Garden Planning. Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle, Centennial. 11 a.m.-noon. $25. Advance registration recommended.

The Hallowed Grounds of Jewish Denver with Author Phil Goodstein. Smiley Branch Library, 4501 W. 46th Ave. 1-2 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Family Day. MCA, 1485 Delgany St. 9 a.m.-noon. Free. All ages.

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Comfort & Comedy Festival. Miners Alley Performing Arts Center, 1100 Miners Alley, Golden, and Gnarly’s, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden. 11 a.m. (Miners Alley), 2 p.m. (Miners Alley), 7:30 p.m. (Miners Alley and Gnarly’s). Prices vary.

Ginger Billy. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. $30-$45.

Bryan Callen. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $35-$60.

Birthday Candles - Opening Night. Curious Theatre, 1080 Acoma St. 7:30 p.m. $52-$64.

Bored Teachers Tour. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7:30 p.m. $39-$75.

Art, culture, and media

Loving Gestures. ASLD Englewood Branch | 901 Englewood Parkway, Unit 108, Englewood. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Domestic Bliss. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (adults).

International Women’s Day - Free Day. Center for Colorado Women's History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Advance registration required.

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college student, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

Moments That Made US and Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

’Round the Clock: 24 Hours of Colorado in Prints and Space Is the Place: Art & Design in the Atomic Age. Denver Art Museum - The Kirkland, West 12th Avenue and Bannock Street. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Beer Bacon Coffee. Acreage, 1380 Horizon Ave., Lafayette. 8:30-11 a.m. $30 (designated driver), $60 (general admission). Advance registration required.

International Donuts. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $127.20 (per person). Advance registration required.

2026 Mile High Beer Festival. Denargo Market, 3800 Denargo St. 12:30-5 p.m. (VIP), 1:15-5 p.m. (early entry), 2-5 p.m. (general admission). $94.18 (general admission), $106.02 (early entry), $129.69 (VIP).

Culinary Date Night: Southwest. Cook Street, 43 W. Ninth Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advance registration required.

Denver Restaurant Week. Locations vary throughout the Denver metro. Times vary by restaurant. $25, $35, $45, $55.

Music and nightlife

Celtic Mania. Denver Brass at Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave. 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Prices vary.

FIA. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 8 p.m. $37.38.

Sports and fitness

Ottawa Black Bears at Colorado Mammoth. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN+. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, March 8

Just for fun

Local Art, Fashion & Vintage Pop-Up Market. 3899 Jackson St., Building 4. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

Horseshoe Market International Women’s Day. The Arch in RiNo, 1449 27th St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Longmont Survival and Prepper Show. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10.

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $11.02.

Plants & Pours. Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee St. 1-2:30 p.m. $85 (includes materials and cocktail). Advance registration required.

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Pete the Cat. Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S. Dahlia St. 10 a.m. $15, $50 (family four-pack). Advance registration required.

Comedy and theater

Comfort & Comedy Festival. Miners Alley Performing Arts Center, 1100 Miners Alley, Golden, and Gnarly’s, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden. 1 p.m. (Gnarly’s), 2 p.m. (Miners Alley), 4 p.m. (Gnarly’s) and 7:30 p.m. (Miners Alley). Prices vary.

Demetri Martin. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 6 p.m. $52-$67.

Ben Roy. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Nick Simmons. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $20-$25.

Art, culture, and media

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college student, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

Conversation Pieces. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors ages 18 and under), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans and guests ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

’Round the Clock: 24 Hours of Colorado in Prints and Space Is the Place: Art & Design in the Atomic Age. Denver Art Museum - The Kirkland, West 12th Avenue and Bannock Street. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Domestic Bliss. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. Noon-4 p.m. Free (children), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (adults).

International Women’s Day - Free Day. Center for Colorado Women's History, 1310 Bannock St. Noon-4 p.m. Free. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Denver Restaurant Week. Locations vary throughout the Denver metro. Times vary by restaurant. $25, $35, $45, $55.

Music and nightlife

Celtic Mania. Denver Brass at Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave. 2:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Christian Löffler. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 8 p.m. $42.

Sports and fitness

Yoga at the Aquarium. Downtown Aquarium Denver, 700 Water St. 8:30-9:45 a.m. $45 (includes yoga and aquarium admission). Advance registration recommended.

Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on TNT. Noon. Prices vary.