Truly tiny art galleries are spreading across Denver. Here’s where to find ‘Sidewalk Joy’

Chastity Gomez started her Free Little Art Gallery in Littleton about six months ago.

By Maddie Browning

You’ve probably seen a Little Free Library – the adorable stands in front of houses and shops where people exchange books.

Now, there’s a new type of exchange popping up across Colorado: Sidewalk Joy. Instead of books, people stock tiny cabinets with mugs and trinkets, build small-scale art galleries, and design dioramas — all to spread joy.

Portland-based artist Rachael Harms Mahlandt started the organization during the pandemic.

“ I found myself just feeling really disconnected from community. I really wanted to get to know our city more, so my kids and I started going out and exploring different neighborhoods,” Harms Mahlandt said. “We kept coming across these really interesting installations, like a mini gallery that displays miniature works of a local artist or a library just for trading toy cars.”

She created her own installation and began interviewing other locals about their dioramas and featuring their creations on Instagram.

Harms Mahlandt later launched a worldwide map on Sidewalk Joy’s website where she continues to add new installations that people can visit in their own communities.

To qualify to be added to the map, an installation must be whimsical, free, and not just contain books.

The Free Little Art Gallery Littleton is a small-scale gallery and art swap where visitors can bring their own creations and take a work home. (Courtesy Chastity Gomez) Courtesy: Chastity Gomez

Sidewalk Joy is spreading across Denver

Sidewalk Joy’s map includes 20 trinket exchanges and art installations throughout the Denver metro and the rest of Colorado. Littleton local Chastity Gomez created her own Free Little Art Gallery at 30 East Easter Ave. about six months ago.

Gomez stumbled upon the Sidewalk Joy community on Instagram and started following its growth. She was inspired when one of her friends created the Littleton Friend Exchange where visitors can swap small toys.

“ I thought, ‘I think I want to do this, but with art.’ I love creating things,” said Gomez. “This world feels pretty dark and sad and depressing, and I think art is a way that we fight against that.”

Gomez built her little gallery with her son, installing a plexiglass roof lined with wood beams to let light shine on the artwork. She painted “take art. leave art. spread joy.” on the bottom of the door.

She creates her own work to add to the gallery every week – her latest obsession is linocutting, a printmaking technique. Meanwhile, friends and neighbors have stocked the gallery with art like crochet plants hanging from the ceiling in little pots and murals created from buttons.

Artists from as far as Virginia, Tennessee, and New York have mailed her their work for the gallery. Other pieces have come from much closer.

“ It's been fun to see neighbors stop by and put things in. I always see them smiling out there,” said Gomez.

A nexus for neighbors

Gomez spots at least one visitor each day and estimates between 30 to 50 people visit her gallery monthly.

“ I'll be sitting on the porch reading a book and someone will walk by and say, ‘This is so much fun, thanks for creating it. I have something to bring. I'll bring it by next week,’” she said.

Gomez hopes people are inspired by the movement like she was and create their own Sidewalk Joy sites.

While she built her installation herself, she said people shouldn’t feel discouraged if they aren’t confident in their construction skills. She suggested searching Facebook Marketplace listings for old cabinets and trinket display boxes to turn into installations.

“The possibilities are endless with how you can create it, so don't let that stop you from creating,” she said.

Twenty Sidewalk Joy installations currently run from Windsor down to Rocky Ford, and more are in the works, according to Harms Mahlandt.

Those interested in turning the local sites into an adventurous scavenger hunt can find all of the Colorado locations on Sidewalk Joy’s map.

“ Coming across something unexpected and whimsical just feels like a gift,” said Harms Mahlandt. “It renews my faith in humanity.”