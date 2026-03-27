Where to celebrate spring and Easter in the Denver metro

Egg hunts for children of all ages.

Things to do in Denver

A teeny floof of a bunny munches on greens and takes shelter from the rain in one of Grow Local Colorado's Civic Center Park produce plots. Sept. 23, 2025.

Warmer weather means many families will be searching for outdoor activities to celebrate spring and Easter.

From massive egg scrambles for the kids to hunts for grown-ups, here are the events to know across metro Denver this weekend and next.

Free Egg Hunts

Central Park Egg Scramble

8863 E. 47th Ave., Denver, CO 80238

Saturday, March 28

10 a.m., with the first scramble starting at 10:15 a.m.

Free

The first scramble at 10:15 a.m. is for children ages 6 and older. Parents are not allowed in the scramble area for this age group.

The second scramble will begin at 10:30 a.m. and is for kids ages 0-5. Parents are allowed in the scramble area for this group.

There will also be photo opportunities with the Easter bunny, activities and sponsor giveaways.

Anderson Park “Egg-Stra Special” Hunt

4355 Field St., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Saturday, March 28

10 a.m.

Free

10,000 eggs

Easter basket prizes, games and activities

Easter Bunny and Booster the Rooster appearances

Staggered egg hunt times for various age groups

Ken-Caryl Ranch Egg Hunt

7676 S. Continental Divide Road, Littleton, CO 80127

Saturday, March 28

11 a.m.

Free

Egg hunts by age group

Food trucks

Face painting, balloon twisting, carnival games

Photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny

Green Valley Ranch Community Egg Hunt

4995 Argonne St., Denver, CO 80249

Saturday, April 4

11 a.m.

Free

10,000+ eggs with age-specific hunt times

Games and activities for all ages

Local vendor booths and entertainment

Food and refreshments available at the Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden

Mestizo-Curtis Park Egg Hunt

1021 30th St., Denver, CO 80205

Saturday, April 4

10:30 a.m.

Free

Egg hunt

Adults connect over coffee

Paid Egg Hunts

The Urban Farm Spring Fling & Egg Hunt

10200 Smith Road, Denver, CO 80239

Saturday, March 28

9 a.m.

$5-10

Age-specific indoor egg hunt

Free animal parades and interactions

Free bounce house and crafts

Music from PBS’s Farmer Dave

Four Mile Historic Park Egg Hunt

715 S. Forest St., Denver, CO 80246

Saturday, April 4

8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

$18-40

Age-specific egg hunt & adult egg hunt

Tractor rides

Meet the Easter Bunny

DIY Victorian Easter bonnets

Spring Festivals

Broomfield Spring Spectacular

280 Spader Way, Broomfield, CO 80020

Saturday, March 28

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Free

Craft fair

Photos with the Easter Bunny

Englewood Spring Festival Egg Hunt

5001 S. Inca Dr., Englewood, CO 80110

Saturday, March 28

11 a.m.

Free

Egg hunts by age group

$3 Train Rides

Crafts, face painting, games, food and market vendors

Visits with the Easter Bunny

Ukrainian Easter Market

5001 S. Inca Dr., Englewood, CO 80110

Saturday, March 28

Noon-6 p.m.

$13-15

Authentic Ukrainian food

Handmade goods

Live music

Interactive workshops

Adults-only Egg Hunts

NoCo Easter Keg Hunt Fort Collins

605 S. Mason St., Fort Collins, CO 80524

Saturday, March 28

1 p.m.

Cost varies by size of team

Combination of road rally, "Beast Games" and a bar crawl

Piney Creek Hollow Park Adult Egg Hunt (21+)

6140 S. Tower Road, Centennial, Colorado

Saturday, March 28

2-2:30 p.m.

Free

Collect golden eggs and exchange them for treats

NoCo Easter Keg Hunt Loveland

323 N. Railroad Ave., Loveland, CO 80537

Saturday, April 4

1 p.m.

Cost varies by size of team

Combination of road rally, the Beast Games and a bar crawl

Adult Easter Egg Hunt with Cohesion Brewing

3851 Steele St., Unit 1388, Denver, CO 80205

Saturday, April 4

Noon

Free