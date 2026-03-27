Things to do in Denver

Where to celebrate spring and Easter in the Denver metro

Egg hunts for children of all ages.
Haylee May
3 min. read
A teeny floof of a bunny munches on greens and takes shelter from the rain in one of Grow Local Colorado's Civic Center Park produce plots. Sept. 23, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Warmer weather means many families will be searching for outdoor activities to celebrate spring and Easter. 

From massive egg scrambles for the kids to hunts for grown-ups, here are the events to know across metro Denver this weekend and next. 

Free Egg Hunts

Central Park Egg Scramble

8863 E. 47th Ave., Denver, CO 80238
Saturday, March 28
10 a.m., with the first scramble starting at 10:15 a.m.
Free

  • The first scramble at 10:15 a.m. is for children ages 6 and older. Parents are not allowed in the scramble area for this age group. 
  • The second scramble will begin at 10:30 a.m. and is for kids ages 0-5. Parents are allowed in the scramble area for this group. 
  • There will also be photo opportunities with the Easter bunny, activities and sponsor giveaways. 

Anderson Park “Egg-Stra Special” Hunt

4355 Field St., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Saturday, March 28
10 a.m. 
Free

  • 10,000 eggs 
  • Easter basket prizes, games and activities
  • Easter Bunny and Booster the Rooster appearances 
  • Staggered egg hunt times for various age groups

Ken-Caryl Ranch Egg Hunt

7676 S. Continental Divide Road, Littleton, CO 80127
Saturday, March 28
11 a.m. 
Free

  • Egg hunts by age group  
  • Food trucks
  • Face painting, balloon twisting, carnival games
  • Photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny

Green Valley Ranch Community Egg Hunt

4995 Argonne St., Denver, CO 80249
Saturday, April 4
11 a.m. 
Free

  • 10,000+ eggs with age-specific hunt times
  • Games and activities for all ages
  • Local vendor booths and entertainment
  • Food and refreshments available at the Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden

Mestizo-Curtis Park Egg Hunt

1021 30th St., Denver, CO 80205
Saturday, April 4
10:30 a.m. 
Free

  • Egg hunt
  • Adults connect over coffee

Paid Egg Hunts

The Urban Farm Spring Fling & Egg Hunt

10200 Smith Road, Denver, CO 80239
Saturday, March 28
9 a.m.
$5-10

  • Age-specific indoor egg hunt
  • Free animal parades and interactions
  • Free bounce house and crafts
  • Music from PBS’s Farmer Dave

Four Mile Historic Park Egg Hunt

715 S. Forest St., Denver, CO 80246
Saturday, April 4
8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. 
$18-40

  • Age-specific egg hunt & adult egg hunt
  • Tractor rides 
  • Meet the Easter Bunny
  • DIY Victorian Easter bonnets

Spring Festivals

Broomfield Spring Spectacular

280 Spader Way, Broomfield, CO 80020
Saturday, March 28
9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Free

  • Craft fair
  • Photos with the Easter Bunny

Englewood Spring Festival Egg Hunt

5001 S. Inca Dr., Englewood, CO 80110
Saturday, March 28
11 a.m. 
Free

  • Egg hunts by age group  
  • $3 Train Rides
  • Crafts, face painting, games, food and market vendors
  • Visits with the Easter Bunny

Ukrainian Easter Market

5001 S. Inca Dr., Englewood, CO 80110
Saturday, March 28
Noon-6 p.m.
$13-15

  • Authentic Ukrainian food
  • Handmade goods
  • Live music
  • Interactive workshops

Adults-only Egg Hunts

NoCo Easter Keg Hunt Fort Collins

605 S. Mason St., Fort Collins, CO 80524
Saturday, March 28
1 p.m.
Cost varies by size of team

  • Combination of road rally, "Beast Games" and a bar crawl 

Piney Creek Hollow Park Adult Egg Hunt (21+)

6140 S. Tower Road, Centennial, Colorado
Saturday, March 28
2-2:30 p.m.
Free

  • Collect golden eggs and exchange them for treats

NoCo Easter Keg Hunt Loveland

323 N. Railroad Ave., Loveland, CO 80537
Saturday, April 4
1 p.m.
Cost varies by size of team

Combination of road rally, the Beast Games and a bar crawl

Adult Easter Egg Hunt with Cohesion Brewing

3851 Steele St., Unit 1388, Denver, CO 80205
Saturday, April 4
Noon
Free

  • Eggs hidden with prizes like free beer, gift cards and merch 
Haylee May

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