Where to celebrate spring and Easter in the Denver metro

Warmer weather means many families will be searching for outdoor activities to celebrate spring and Easter.
From massive egg scrambles for the kids to hunts for grown-ups, here are the events to know across metro Denver this weekend and next.
Free Egg Hunts
8863 E. 47th Ave., Denver, CO 80238
Saturday, March 28
10 a.m., with the first scramble starting at 10:15 a.m.
Free
- The first scramble at 10:15 a.m. is for children ages 6 and older. Parents are not allowed in the scramble area for this age group.
- The second scramble will begin at 10:30 a.m. and is for kids ages 0-5. Parents are allowed in the scramble area for this group.
- There will also be photo opportunities with the Easter bunny, activities and sponsor giveaways.
Anderson Park “Egg-Stra Special” Hunt
4355 Field St., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Saturday, March 28
10 a.m.
Free
- 10,000 eggs
- Easter basket prizes, games and activities
- Easter Bunny and Booster the Rooster appearances
- Staggered egg hunt times for various age groups
7676 S. Continental Divide Road, Littleton, CO 80127
Saturday, March 28
11 a.m.
Free
- Egg hunts by age group
- Food trucks
- Face painting, balloon twisting, carnival games
- Photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny
Green Valley Ranch Community Egg Hunt
4995 Argonne St., Denver, CO 80249
Saturday, April 4
11 a.m.
Free
- 10,000+ eggs with age-specific hunt times
- Games and activities for all ages
- Local vendor booths and entertainment
- Food and refreshments available at the Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
1021 30th St., Denver, CO 80205
Saturday, April 4
10:30 a.m.
Free
- Egg hunt
- Adults connect over coffee
Paid Egg Hunts
The Urban Farm Spring Fling & Egg Hunt
10200 Smith Road, Denver, CO 80239
Saturday, March 28
9 a.m.
$5-10
- Age-specific indoor egg hunt
- Free animal parades and interactions
- Free bounce house and crafts
- Music from PBS’s Farmer Dave
Four Mile Historic Park Egg Hunt
715 S. Forest St., Denver, CO 80246
Saturday, April 4
8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
$18-40
- Age-specific egg hunt & adult egg hunt
- Tractor rides
- Meet the Easter Bunny
- DIY Victorian Easter bonnets
Spring Festivals
280 Spader Way, Broomfield, CO 80020
Saturday, March 28
9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Free
- Craft fair
- Photos with the Easter Bunny
Englewood Spring Festival Egg Hunt
5001 S. Inca Dr., Englewood, CO 80110
Saturday, March 28
11 a.m.
Free
- Egg hunts by age group
- $3 Train Rides
- Crafts, face painting, games, food and market vendors
- Visits with the Easter Bunny
5001 S. Inca Dr., Englewood, CO 80110
Saturday, March 28
Noon-6 p.m.
$13-15
- Authentic Ukrainian food
- Handmade goods
- Live music
- Interactive workshops
Adults-only Egg Hunts
NoCo Easter Keg Hunt Fort Collins
605 S. Mason St., Fort Collins, CO 80524
Saturday, March 28
1 p.m.
Cost varies by size of team
- Combination of road rally, "Beast Games" and a bar crawl
Piney Creek Hollow Park Adult Egg Hunt (21+)
6140 S. Tower Road, Centennial, Colorado
Saturday, March 28
2-2:30 p.m.
Free
- Collect golden eggs and exchange them for treats
323 N. Railroad Ave., Loveland, CO 80537
Saturday, April 4
1 p.m.
Cost varies by size of team
Combination of road rally, the Beast Games and a bar crawl
Adult Easter Egg Hunt with Cohesion Brewing
3851 Steele St., Unit 1388, Denver, CO 80205
Saturday, April 4
Noon
Free
- Eggs hidden with prizes like free beer, gift cards and merch