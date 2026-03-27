Things to do in Denver this weekend, March 27-29

Saturday is the first Denver Summit FC home game.

Front office staffers and boosters of the future Denver Summit FC women's soccer team march in Denver's annual National Western Stock Show parade on 17th Street. Jan. 8, 2026.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

The weekend (and last weekend of March) has arrived!

Denver’s women’s soccer team, Denver Summit FC, plays its first home match at Empower Field this weekend. For those who can’t make it to the game, McGregor Square is hosting a watch party.

Other weekend events include the Denver Home Show at the LVC at the National Western Center, a vintage market at Stanley Marketplace and free comedy shows at Waldschänke Ciders and Odyssey Beerwerks.

Below, you’ll find other weekend happenings, including egg hunts, concerts, museum exhibits and cooking classes.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors. Prices are rounded.

Friday, March 27

Just for fun

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $11 (guests ages 6 and older).

Denver Home Show. LVC at the National Western Center, 4850 National Western Dr. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free (children ages 12 and under), $7 (guests ages 60 and older), $11 (adults, when purchased online), $13 (adults, when purchased at the door).

Bird Planter Pottery Workshop. Friend Assembly at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 5:30-8 p.m. $45.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-10 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $20 (youth), $28 (adults).

Kids and family

Community Children’s Consignment Event. Just Between Friends Aurora at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. No cover. Advance registration recommended.

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $21 (guests ages 3-18), $23 (guests ages 65 and older), $26 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

The World’s Largest Dinosaurs. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Prices vary, special ticket required.

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Learning Lab: Soccer Starts. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Goodnight Moon: A Fiber Tale. Parker Arts Schoolhouse, 19650 E. Mainstreet, Parker. 2-5 p.m. Free. All ages.

Create Together: Fun Friday. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. All ages, when accompanied by adults.

Teens Create: DIY Sticker Making Workshop. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 4-5 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Comedy and theater

Dean Stanfield. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $25-$30.

Birthday Candles. Curious Theatre, 1080 Acoma St. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Come From Away. Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 7:30 p.m. Starting at $60.

*Rotating Tap Comedy. Waldschänke Ciders + Coffee, 4101 Jason St. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free.

Duncan Trussell. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $35-$45.

Art, culture, and media

Conversation Pieces. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors ages 18 and under), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans and guests ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Moments That Made US and Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. Noon-7 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college student, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

Textures Opening Reception. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. 5-9 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Elevated Sushi. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $138 (per person). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Crankdat. Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

The Pursuit of Happiness: Warding The Freedoms of America. Denver Gay Men’s Chorus at Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S. Dahlia St. 7:30 p.m. $27-$43.

Atlas Radio & Splendid Blend. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 8 p.m. $27.

Gov’t Mule. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8 p.m. $68.

The Steel Wheels. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $33 (in advance), $39 (day of). Advance registration required.

Sports and fitness

Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude, or listen on 92.5 FM. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, March 28

Just for fun

Old School Cool Vintage Market. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.

Denver Home Show. LVC at the National Western Center, 4850 National Western Dr. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free (children ages 12 and under), $7 (guests ages 60 and older), $11 (adults, when purchased online), $13 (adults, when purchased at the door).

My City Academy. Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, 4856 Andes Ct. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Free.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-10 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $29 (youth), $28 (adults). All ages.

Kids and family

Community Children’s Consignment Event. Just Between Friends Aurora at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover. Advance registration recommended.

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $21 (guests ages 3-18), $23 (guests ages 65 and older), $26 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

*Easter Egg Hunt. Infinity Park at Glendale, 4599 E. Tennessee Ave., Glendale. Starting at 10 a.m. Free. All ages.

Egg Hunt 2026. First Steps Pediatric Therapy, 15530 E. Broncos Parkway, Suite 100, Centennial. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. All ages.

Family Storytime: Saturday PJ Special. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Floating Egg Hunt. SafeSplash Swim School - Castle Rock, 658 Genoa Way, Unit D, Castle Rock. 3-6 p.m. Free. All ages.

Lego Parents Night Out. Premier Martial Arts Wash Park, 1699 S. Colorado Blvd. 5:30-10 p.m. $40.

Comedy and theater

Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 1 p.m. Prices vary.

Come From Away. Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Starting at $60.

Dean Stanfield. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $25-$30.

Rotating Tap Comedy. Odyssey Beerwerks, 5535 W. 56th Ave., Unit 107, Arvada. 7-9 p.m. Free.

Birthday Candles. Curious Theatre, 1080 Acoma St. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Improv Cabaret. What If Theatre, 9060 W. 6th Ave., Lakewood. 8-9 p.m. $12-$20.

Duncan Trussell. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:30 p.m. $35-$45.

Art, culture, and media

Domestic Bliss. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (adults).

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college student, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

What We’ve Been Up To: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Italian Regional Cooking: Rome. Cook Street, 43 W. Ninth Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

The Pursuit of Happiness: Warding The Freedoms of America. Denver Gay Men’s Chorus at Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S. Dahlia St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Ashnikko. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Spencer Lajoye & Sturtz. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $33 (in advance), $39 (day of). Advance registration required.

Sports and fitness

Sound Healing Gong Bath. Downtown Aquarium Denver, 700 Water St. 8:30-9:45 a.m. $45. Advance registration recommended.

*Washington Spirit at Denver Summit FC. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Watch on CBS or Paramount+. Noon. Prices vary.

Denver Summit FC Inaugural Match Watch Party. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. Noon-3 p.m. No cover. Advanced registration recommended.

Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ALT. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

Colorado Cup Quest Watch Party - Colorado vs. Winnipeg. Number 38, 3560 Chestnut Place. Starting at 5 p.m. No cover.

Sunday, March 29

Just for fun

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $11 (guests ages 6 and older).

Denver Home Show. LVC at the National Western Center, 4850 National Western Dr. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (children ages 12 and under), $7 (guests ages 60 and older), $11 (adults, when purchased online), $13 (adults, when purchased at the door).

Seed Starting 101. Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle, Centennial. 11 a.m.-noon. $25. Advance registration recommended.

Make Your Piece for the Art in The Everyday Community Quilt Project. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $25.

Lô tô - Vietnamese Bingo. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 2:30-4 p.m. Free.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-10 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $29 (youth), $28 (adults). All ages.

Kids and family

Community Children’s Consignment Event. Just Between Friends Aurora at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover. Advance registration recommended.

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $21 (guests ages 3-18), $23 (guests ages 65 and older), $26 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Floating Egg Hunt. SafeSplash Swim School - Parker/Lone Tree, 12240 Lioness Way, Parker. 3-6 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Birthday Candles. Curious Theatre, 1080 Acoma St. 2 p.m. Prices vary.

Come From Away. Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 2 p.m. Starting at $60.

Brent Gill. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Heavy Hitters. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college student, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Domestic Bliss. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. Noon-4 p.m. Free (children), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (adults).

Eat and drink

CSA Fair — Lafayette. Pioneer Elementary School, 101 E. Baseline Road, Lafayette. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

Taste of Pearl. Downtown Boulder, locations vary. 2-5 p.m. $90 (general admission), $130 (VIP, includes entry at 1 p.m.).

Music and nightlife

Sage Singers - New Beginnings. First Universalist Church of Denver, 4101 W. Hampden Ave. 3-5 p.m. $20.

Vienna Teng with Nina de Freitas. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 7 p.m. $48 (in advance), $54 (day of). Advance registration required.

Sports and fitness

Flexi-Verse: Elemental Journey. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 11 a.m. $38.

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on NBC, Peacock or Telemundo, or listen on 92.5 FM. 8 p.m. Prices vary.