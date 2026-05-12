Denver news

Power is back on for Xcel customers in Denver

A substation had a “momentary outage.”
Kyle Harris
1 min. read
Other smaller outages were reported in Sun Valley, Hilltop and Highland.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Updated at 9:01 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Power is back on for more than 5,000 Xcel Energy customers in Denver who were hit by an outage Tuesday evening.

“It looks like we had a momentary outage at the substation that serves that area. All customers should have electric power,” Xcel spokesperson Michelle Aguayo said in a statement.

Electricity went out around Capitol Hill around 4:51 p.m., affecting around 4,849 customers. 

Other smaller outages were reported in Sun Valley, Hilltop and Highland. 

For a full list of outages and expected repair times, go here. 

Kyle Harris

Kyle’s been obsessing over Denver since he moved here from Chicago in 2005: What is this place? Who thrives here? Who’s pushed out? Who has room to create and fulfill their dreams? Whose dreams are squashed? And why? He’s the former culture editor at Westword, where he covered the city’s arts and music scene. Before that, he covered city and state politics as the managing editor at the Colorado Independent. He’s raced triathlons (slowly), grown food (well...with others), and toured the country in a folk-punk trio (apologetically). Now, he's reporting about Denver's growth and couldn't be happier about it.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

X: @kyle_a_harris

 

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