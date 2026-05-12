Power is back on for Xcel customers in Denver

Other smaller outages were reported in Sun Valley, Hilltop and Highland.

Updated at 9:01 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Power is back on for more than 5,000 Xcel Energy customers in Denver who were hit by an outage Tuesday evening.

“It looks like we had a momentary outage at the substation that serves that area. All customers should have electric power,” Xcel spokesperson Michelle Aguayo said in a statement.

Electricity went out around Capitol Hill around 4:51 p.m., affecting around 4,849 customers.

Other smaller outages were reported in Sun Valley, Hilltop and Highland.

For a full list of outages and expected repair times, go here.