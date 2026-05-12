Denver news

Denver’s annual emergency siren test on Wednesday will make a bunch of you ask ‘What’s that noise?’

The city has a network of 86 sirens for major emergencies, like tornadoes and civil unrest. 
Paolo Zialcita
1 min. read
A lightning storm over southwest Denver, June 8, 2023.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Denver will do the annual test of its emergency siren network Wednesday at 11 a.m. 

The city has 86 sirens installed around the city, which it would use in case of extreme emergencies like tornadoes, flash floods, terrorism or civil unrest. 

You don’t have to do anything during Wednesday’s test. 

During a real emergency, the sirens will sound continuously for three minutes at a time. It may be repeated multiple times depending on the emergency. People should take immediate shelter indoors.

Once inside, the city advises tuning into local media via TV, radio, mobile devices or whatever is available. Further alerts may advise evacuating or avoiding certain areas.

Paolo Zialcita

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

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