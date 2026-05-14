The revived Underground Music Showcase drops its 2026 lineup

The Showcase Stage crowd for The Velveteers on the third day of the Underground Music Showcase, July 27, 2025.

The annual Underground Music Showcase has announced the artists playing the 2026 festival.

National acts 54 Ultra, slenderbodies and Goldie Butler will headline the festival, joined by 160 local artists.

Local bands include UMS favorites like Bluebook, Colfax Speed Queen, DNA Picasso, Izcalli, Milk Blossoms and Rubedo. The full lineup is available here.

This year’s UMS will take place across Five Points’ RiNo Art District — a big change after more than two decades on South Broadway.

The festival is scheduled to take place July 24-26. Weekend passes start at $95 plus fees.

“This year’s lineup really reflects what UMS has always been about — putting local artists and nationally touring acts in conversation with each other,” said Keanan Stoner, UMS Festival Director, in a statement. “We have artists coming through Denver appearing at festivals like Coachella, Outside Lands and Lollapalooza this year, but what makes UMS special is getting to experience them in a more intimate, discovery-driven setting alongside the artists shaping Denver’s music scene.”

Meanwhile, South Broadway has its own new, competing festival, Blucifer’s First Rodeo. The event has more of a DIY sensibility and runs one day longer, from July 23-26. Two-day passes cost $59.