Denver culture

The revived Underground Music Showcase drops its 2026 lineup

Here’s who’s coming to Five Points.
Kyle Harris
2 min. read
The Showcase Stage crowd for The Velveteers on the third day of the Underground Music Showcase, July 27, 2025.
Lauren Antonoff Hart/CPR News

The annual Underground Music Showcase has announced the artists playing the 2026 festival.

National acts 54 Ultra, slenderbodies and Goldie Butler will headline the festival, joined by 160 local artists. 

Local bands include UMS favorites like Bluebook, Colfax Speed Queen, DNA Picasso, Izcalli, Milk Blossoms and Rubedo. The full lineup is available here

This year’s UMS will take place across Five Points’ RiNo Art District — a big change after more than two decades on South Broadway.

The festival is scheduled to take place July 24-26. Weekend passes start at $95 plus fees.

“This year’s lineup really reflects what UMS has always been about — putting local artists and nationally touring acts in conversation with each other,” said Keanan Stoner, UMS Festival Director, in a statement. “We have artists coming through Denver appearing at festivals like Coachella, Outside Lands and Lollapalooza this year, but what makes UMS special is getting to experience them in a more intimate, discovery-driven setting alongside the artists shaping Denver’s music scene.”

Meanwhile, South Broadway has its own new, competing festival, Blucifer’s First Rodeo. The event has more of a DIY sensibility and runs one day longer, from July 23-26. Two-day passes cost $59.

Kyle Harris

Kyle’s been obsessing over Denver since he moved here from Chicago in 2005: What is this place? Who thrives here? Who’s pushed out? Who has room to create and fulfill their dreams? Whose dreams are squashed? And why? He’s the former culture editor at Westword, where he covered the city’s arts and music scene. Before that, he covered city and state politics as the managing editor at the Colorado Independent. He’s raced triathlons (slowly), grown food (well...with others), and toured the country in a folk-punk trio (apologetically). Now, he's reporting about Denver's growth and couldn't be happier about it.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

X: @kyle_a_harris

 

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