City Park Farmers Market is opening early this year, and a new market is opening in Glendale this year.

Sarah Cobb runs her Thrift Shop Gardener booth at the Green Valley Ranch Farmers Market at Town Center Park. Aug. 23, 2023.

Grab your reusable tote bags because farmers’ market season has returned! This weekend, several favorites are returning to Denver and Aurora ready to fill up our homes with fresh produce, organic honey, crazy flavored ice cream and that lotion that doesn’t irritate your skin.

A big favorite, City Park Farmers Market, is opening early this year on May 4th, filling the Esplanade with over 100 vendors, including 15 new vendors. City Park’s chef demo series will also continue with visits from Chef Kenneth Wan of MAKfam and Chef Michael Diaz de Leon who previously worked at Bruto.

A new market is also opening this year for the first time in Glendale.

The Hispanic Restaurant Association, or HRA, will be hosting its first farmers’ market in the parking lot of Infinity Park on Saturdays.

Fresh vegetables at the Toohey & Sons Organic tent at the first Union Station farmers market. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)

John Jaramillo, president of HRA, said the goal of the market is to provide an outlet to chefs and artisans in the association more entrepreneurial opportunities.

“We’re developing a complete entrepreneurial ecosystem,” Jaramillo said. “We make sure [businesses] have operating agreements. We make sure they have some knowledge about branding. We’ve done quick websites from them. But the biggest issues [some businesses] face is how do I get customers to come to me? Farmers’ Markets are obviously very popular in Colorado…So, we wanted to develop [the market] to bring the customers to these small businesses at a low cost.”

Vendors will include Miller Farms and Antelope Creek Ranch Wagyu.

There will also be farm-to-table programming with local and national chefs. Participants, including local chefs such as Chef Luis Gurrola from Necio Mexican Kitchen in Sunnyside, will purchase material from the market and host small cooking segments, showing attendees what they can make.

Fresh goods for sale at Kogler's Bakery stand at the Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Aug. 3, 2022. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Jaramillo said the market will be a family-friendly with weekly puppet shows and places to relax. Overall, Jaramillo said, it’ll be an immersive experience.

Here’s a list of some of the other markets occurring around Denver and Aurora. If we missed any, send us a note at [email protected]

Denver

Saturdays

Cherry Creek Fresh Market: May 4 - October 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Ave. and University Blvd.

City Park Farmers Market: May 4 - October 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. City Park Esplanade at East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street

Glendale Farmers Market: May 25 - August 31 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Infinity Park parking lot P1. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave., Glendale

University Hills Farmers Market: May 11 - October 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Boulevard

Sundays

Central Park Farmers Market: June 23 - October 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Founders Green, 29th Ave. & Roslyn Street

Fresh tomatoes at the Union Station farmers market. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)

Highland Square Farmers Market: May 19 - October 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 32nd Ave. & Lowell Blvd.

People + Produce at Belleview Station: June 2 - October 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 4910 S. Newport Street

South Pearl Street Farmers' Market: May 5 - November 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1400 & 1500 block of Old South Pearl Street, between Arkansas Ave. and Iowa Ave.

Wednesdays

Green Valley Ranch Farmers Market: June 5 - August 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 4890 Argonne Way.

Friday

Huerta Urbana Farmers Market: June 7 - October 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 East 48th Ave. Pay what you can.

A purple cauliflower growing in Focus Points' Huerta Urbana farm. June 29, 2023. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Popup Days

Urban Market at Union Station: 1701 Wynkoop Street from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dates: June 1st and 2nd; June 15th and 16th; July 6th and 7th; Aug. 10th and 11th; Aug. 17th and 18th

Aurora

Saturdays

Rebel Marketplace: Special opening day May 11. Then from June 1 to August 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Del Mar Park, 12000 E. Sixth Ave., Aurora

Southlands Farmers Market: May 11 - September 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Town Square in the Southlands Shopping Center. 23975 E. Town Square Ave., Aurora

Sundays

Backyard Sessions at Stanley: Starting May 12. Open second Sunday of every month through September 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. West Lawn of Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora;