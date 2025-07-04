Things to do in Denver this weekend, July 4-6

Fourth of July and so much more.

Things to do in Denver

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Happy 4th of July weekend!

There are several places around the Denver metro to watch fireworks this weekend, including after the Colorado Rapids’ game on Friday and after the Colorado Rockies’ games on Friday and Saturday. There’s also a free, family-friendly festival with music, a mechanical bull, a train, a bounce house and more taking place at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park before the Rapids’ match.

Other weekend events include Uncle Sam and His Stars at Comedy Works, Japan Fest at Levitt Pavilion and a 4th of July Drone Show in Evergreen. The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is taking over Cherry Creek North this weekend, too.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend! If you need more Fourth of July recommendations, check out our list here.

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Friday: *4th of July in Frisco. Meadow Creek Park, 828 Meadow Drive, Frisco, and Downtown Frisco. 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Free.

Friday: *4th of July Drone Show. Hiwan Golf Club, 30671 Clubhouse Lane, Evergreen. 6-10 p.m. $25.

Friday: *Fireworks Show Over Lake Estes. Lake Estes, 1770 Big Tompson Ave., Estes Park. Starting at approximately 9:30 p.m. Free.

Friday-Sunday: 2025 Green Box Arts Festival. Throughout Green Mountain Falls. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. (Friday), 9 a.m.-8 p.m. (Saturday) and 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (Sunday). Prices vary by event.

Friday, July 4

Just for fun

Fan Expo Denver. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Starting at $50.

Beat the Heat. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*July 4th Festival & Fireworks. EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park, 11800 Community Center Dr., Northglenn. Noon-9:30 p.m. Free.

*Movies at McGregor. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. 1-10 p.m. Free.

Old School Cool Vintage Market. Town Hall Collaborative, 525 Santa Fe Dr. 4:30-9:30 p.m. No cover.

*4thFEST. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Starting at 5 p.m. Free.

*Independence Day 4th of July Celebration. Cornerstone Park, 5150 S. Windermere St., Engelwood and Belleview Park, 5001 S. Inca Dr., Englewood). 5-10 p.m. (fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.). Free.

*Great American Picnic. Broomfield County Commons Park, 13200 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield. Starting at 5 p.m. (fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.) Free.

*4th of July Spectacular. Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora. 6-10 p.m. No cover.

*4th of July Fireworks. Highland Heritage Park Starting at 6 p.m. (fireworks starting at 9 p.m.) Free.

*4th of July Celebration. Carmichael Park, 650 E. Southern St. 7 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

*4th of July Celebrations. Bison Park, 1390 Clear Sky Way, Castle Rock. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free (MNC/MCA residents), $5 (non-residents).

Art, culture, and media

*Cherry Creek Arts Festival. In Cherry Creek North on 2nd Avenue from Clayton to Adams streets and between 2nd and 3rd avenues from Detroit to Adams streets. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free.

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

AfroMexican Journey: Yanga, Slavery, and Freedom. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-6 p.m. Free (ages 13 and under), $5 (students, seniors, artists, teachers and military members), $8 (general admission).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

Town Pump Provisions Sneak Peek. Town Pump Provisions, 2810 E. 3rd Ave. No cover.

4th of July Fireworks Watch Party. Diebolt Brewing Co., 3855 Mariposa St. Starting at 2 p.m. No cover.

Denver 4th of July Day Bar Crawl Party. Starting at Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St. Starting at 8 p.m. $23.18.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: Many Mountains. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.

*Blues Travelers. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

*Flobots with School of Rock Denver House Band & Sweets. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 7 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $52.57 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or KTVD Channel 20, or listen at 850 AM. 6:10 p.m. (Firework show to follow). Prices vary.

*Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting KC. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. (Firework show to follow). Prices vary.

Saturday, July 5

Just for fun

Fan Expo Denver. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Starting at $71.

*Denver Dog Days Summer Bash. Skiptown, 3833 Steele St., Suite 1332. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

*Urban Market. Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

America’s Pop-Up Party. Wonderland Brewing, 5450 W. 120th Ave., Broomfield. 2-8 p.m. No cover.

On The Spot. What If Theatre, 9060 W. 6th Ave., Lakewood. 7-8 p.m. $12-$16.

*Fireworks Show. Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle. Starting around 9 p.m. Free (to view from outside the park).

Kids and family

Family Game Day/Día de juegos para la familia. Westwood Branch Library, 1000 s. Lowell Blvd. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. All ages with adult supervision.

Comedy and theater

Josh Blue. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $30.

Rob Schneider. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. $45-$55.

Subtext Improv. What If Theatre, 9060 W. 6th Ave., Lakewood. 8-9 p.m. $8-$12.

Art, culture, and media

*Cherry Creek Arts Festival. In Cherry Creek North on 2nd Avenue from Clayton to Adams streets and between 2nd and 3rd avenues from Detroit to Adams streets. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free.

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $25.90-$33.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

AfroMexican Journey: Yanga, Slavery, and Freedom. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-5 p.m. Free (ages 13 and under), $5 (students, seniors, artists, teachers and military members), $8 (general admission).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Latte Art Basics. Copper Door Coffee Roasters, 2000 S. Cherokee St. 1-3 p.m. $45. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Artist On The Rise: Wren Van Band. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 7-9 p.m. Free.

Saturday Rhythm and Tacos Patio Party. Matchbox, 2625 Larimer St. 7-11:30 p.m. Free.

*Vulfpeck. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Sound+Flow Sacred Saturday. Grow + Gather, 900 E. Hampden Ave., Englewood. 10-11:15 a.m. Donation-based fee.

Rescue Puppy Yoga. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 3-4 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 7:10 p.m. (Firework show to follow). Prices vary.

Sunday, July 6

Just for fun

Fan Expo Denver. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Starting at $56.

*Urban Market. Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Comedy and theater

Rob Schneider. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 5 p.m. $45-$55.

Uncle Sam and His Stars. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6 p.m. $14.

Kids and family

Teen Advisory Board. Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 2-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Kids Create. Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 4-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $25.90-$33.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

*Cherry Creek Arts Festival. In Cherry Creek North on 2nd Avenue from Clayton to Adams streets and between 2nd and 3rd avenues from Detroit to Adams streets. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

*Lafayette Farmers Market. Downtown Lafayette, two blocks along Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: Name Backwards. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Koe Wetzel. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 4:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Japan Fest 2025. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 5 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $42.28 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

*Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Want more live music? Check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

*The Wheat Ridge Half. Anderson Park, 4355 Field St., Wheat Ridge. 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $47.08 (5k), $78.58 (half marathon).

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.