Where to find Fourth of July fireworks in the Denver metro

Plus laser and drone shows, parades and more.

Things to do in Denver

Joel (6) holds a sparkler at Ruby Hill Park on July 4th, 2024.

Communities across the Denver metro are prepared to illuminate the skies and the streets for Independence Day with fireworks, laser shows, parades and festivals.

Here's where to find an event near you.

Denver

Indy Eve at Civic Center Park on July 3. Festivities start at 5 p.m. with live music and a drone show starting at 8 p.m.

Colorado Rockies Fireworks at Coors Field after the baseball games on July 4 and 5.

Elitch Gardens Fireworks on July 5 at 9 p.m.

Arvada

4th of July Fireworks Display at Stenger Soccer Complex. Friday, July 4, with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Aurora

4th of July Spectacular at the Aurora Municipal Center on July 4. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Brighton

4th of July Concert & Fireworks at Carmichael Park on July 4. Live music at 7 p.m., fireworks to follow.

Stars & Stripes Celebration at Riverdale Regional Park on July 3, with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Broomfield

Great American Picnic at Broomfield County Commons Park on July 4, fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Commerce City

Colorado Rapids' 4thFEST at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Game at 5 p.m. with fireworks to follow. Game and fireworks are visible from a free block party outside the stadium. Tickets needed for stadium entry.

Englewood

Independence Day fireworks in Cornerstone and Belleview parks on July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

Glendale

Fireworks Show at Infinity Park on July 2 at 9:15 p.m.

Highlands Ranch

Fireworks at Highland Heritage Regional Park on July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Littleton

Red, White and You at Clement Park on July 3. Festivities start at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Independence Day 4th of July Celebration at Cornerstone and Belleview Parks on July 4. Festivities start at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Northglenn

July 4th Festival at EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park on July 4. Festivities begin at noon, with fireworks at dusk.

Westminster

4th of July Fireworks at Westminster City Park on July 4 at dusk.