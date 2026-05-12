Denverite Lore Night: Come do trivia with us for our 10th birthday!

Plus: Every attendee gets a custom pint glass.

Things to do in Denver

In honor of 10 years of Denverite, we’re inviting you to take on a noble challenge: Denverite Lore Night. Join us for a trivia event packed with deep cuts, local legends and unforgettable Denver moments.

It’s part celebration, part competition and all Denverite. Bring your smartest friends, or just your most confident ones, grab a drink and put your Mile High knowledge to the test.

Plus, every attendee gets a custom pint glass.

Purchase tickets to the event here.

When

6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Where

Denver Beer Co. Platte Street | 1695 Platte St, Denver, Colorado 80202

Price

$15 – $45