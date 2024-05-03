Confession. While I consider myself a slight nerd (I enjoy Funko Pops, some anime and X-Men ‘97), I’ve only watched the Star Wars movies once and… I’ve never seen any of the shows.

But on Star Wars Day, better known as May 4th, I’m always down to get nerdy! And fun fact: The first article I ever published had a Star Wars reference in it. If you’ve got a piece of random Star Wars lore, enlighten me.

To chill with other Star Wars fans, here’s a list of May 4th events from flash tattoos to roller derby fun. It’s also Free Comic Book Day! Shop local and may the force be with you.

An All Terrain Armored Transport walks the dunes. The Colorado Space Grant Consortium's Robotics Challenge at Great Sand Dunes National Park, April 13, 2019. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)

Happy Star Wars Day!

Rocky Mountain Roller Derby

May 4; Doors open at: 4:30 p.m.; The Rollerdome, 2375 S Delaware St.

The Sapphire Sirens and Amethyst Assassins are hitting the rink for a Star Wars-themed match. Local vendors will also be at the Dome selling goods. Tickets are $15 online and $18 at the door.

Star Wars Trivia

May 4; Starts at 7 p.m.; Odell Brewing Sloan's Lake Brewhouse & Pizzeria,

1625 Perry Street

Which episode number is the first Star Wars film? If you know that, you may know some of the answers at this Star Wars Trivia event and win a $75 gift card. Come in costume and be entered into a $50 gift card giveaway. Oh, and there’s Jawa Juice.

More Trivia!

May 4; Starts at 7 p.m.; Fiction Beer Company, 7101 East Colfax Ave.

Fiction Beer is also hosting a trivia night. If your team gets first or second place, the tab is on the house.

"May the Farce Be With You”

May 3 and 4; Starting at 8 p.m.; Fiction Beer Company, 7101 East Colfax Ave.

Fiction Beer is clearly a Star Wars stan. Audacious Theatre Company will be showing Space Conflicts! May the Farce Be With You, an original comedy and parody of the whole Star Wars series. Tickets are $20. If you miss the show this weekend, Audacious will be back again on May 10 at Fiction’s location in Parker.

May Mackenzie stares up at a Princess Leia costume on exhibit at the Denver Art Museum. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)

ART WAR! Denver

May 4; 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.; BRDG Project Gallery and Event Space, 3300 Tejon Street

Put your cosplay outfits on and head to Tejon for over 40 different artists, a DJ and drinks for their “May the 4th Be With You” party.

May the 4th Popup Market

From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Mile High Spirits, 2201 Lawrence St.

Mile High will be hosting a free market and costume contest. Earn a free drink or gift card.

Flash Tattoos

A few artists around the city are hosting a flash day either for the weekend or solely on May 4.

K. Jones, Nicole Kendrick and Little Goblin are hosting a flash day on May 4th at their private studio. Some artists at Phoenix Tattoo Company will also be hosting a flash day on the 4th. Artists at Creature Arcade in Lakewood will be starting on May 3rd. They are also hosting a market throughout the weekend and you’ll get 15% of on Friday and Saturday if you come in costume.

Star Wars X DIA

May 4; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Jeppesen Terminal, Level 5.

Denver International Airport is also getting in on the Star Wars action. Grab photos with some characters, even if you aren’t traveling.

People in Star Wars cosumes walk in Denver's annual St. Patrick's Day parade in LoDo. March 11, 2023. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

X-Wing at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

7711 East Academy Blvd

Head to the museum anytime to see a ¾-scale replica of the fighter Luke Skywalker uses. R2 is behind the wheel and will react to visitors. Tickets are $19.95.

Free Comic Book Day at Denver Public Library

May 4; 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.; Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St.

Blair-Caldwell is hosting an all day comic event with activities, presentations, and exhibits on comic book history and culture. They’ll be highlighting African American and Colorado connections.

Here are some comic book shops participating in Free Comic Book Day:

All in a Dream Comics; 3115 E. Colfax Avenue.

All C’s Collectibles; 1250 S. Abilene Street

Mile High Comics; 4600 Jason Street

Monkey Paw Toys; 1555 S Havana Street, Unit G