Northeast Denver finally has a $19M fire station coming

The project was approved as part of the 2018 Elevate Denver bond.

Rendering of a new 15,000-square-foot fire station at the corner of Telluride Street and 56th Avenue.

As development has boomed in Green Valley Ranch, the city’s fire department has struggled to keep up with calls. Neighbors have wondered when, if ever, a long-promised fire station would be built.

On Monday, Denver City Council approved $19 million for a new 15,000-square-foot fire station at the corner of Telluride Street and 56th Avenue. The project has been in planning for more than two years, and voters approved funding for it seven years ago.

Denver Fire Station 40, designed by Oz Architecture, will be built by Mark Young Construction.

“We know that with the inclusion of lots more multi-family and the growth in Green Valley Ranch, our response times weren't where they needed to be,” District 11 Councilmember Stacie Gilmore said. “So we're very grateful and excited.”

The new fire station will be built on city-owned Denver International Airport land.

The new building will include three bays for firetrucks, living quarters for up to eight firefighters and accommodations for two EMTs, according to Oz.

The architects prioritized the health and welfare of the emergency workers and included an outdoor court where firefighters can grill and socialize, a private room where individuals can decompress and natural lighting throughout the building.

