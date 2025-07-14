Meet Denver’s new city librarian 

Books for sale inside the Denver Public Library’s newly renovated Central Library on Broadway, which were once available for check-out but have been filtered out of circulation. Oct. 29, 2024.

The Denver Public Library system and its 27 branches have a new leader.

Denver’s Library Commission announced Monday that Nicolle Davies will serve as the city’s 11th city librarian and executive director.

Davis comes to the job after 3 years serving as Colorado’s state librarian.

“Nicolle is the right leader at a critical time for our organization, and we look forward to working with her through the challenges and opportunities ahead,” said Sonya Ulibarri, the commission’s secretary, in a statement.

Nicolle Davies Courtesy of Denver’s Library Commission

Davies will fully take the role in mid-August.

In her current role as state librarian, she is tasked with supporting local libraries, schools and museums around the state. The state library also operates the Colorado Talking Book Library.

Previously, while she was the executive director of the Arapahoe Library District, Davies was honored in 2016 as the National Librarian of the Year by the magazine Library Journal. She also taught librarian classes at the University of Denver and worked as the executive director for the Lone Tree Arts Center before taking her role with the Colorado State Library.

“I'm excited to work with the talented DPL team and the Denver community to ensure the library system continues to be a cornerstone of education, innovation, and inclusive access to information and resources for everyone in Denver,” Davies said in a press release.

Davies takes over for Michelle Jeske, who served as city librarian for a decade before leaving in April.

In an interview with Denverite shortly before she left, Jeske said DPL was a vital public resource that should be protected as libraries nationwide are the target of book bans and overt political fights.

DPL’s search for a new leader took longer than expected. While the library had planned to announce Jeske’s successor before she left, an initial round of finalists was rejected after a round of in-person interviews in late March.