The city will give you up to $500 to fix that one weird thing in your neighborhood

A plastic shopping bag is surrounded by a circle of liquid somewhere in Athmar Park. Dec. 3, 2019.

We all have that one thing (or maybe more than one thing) about our neighborhood that drives you nuts. (For me: people leaving trash outside my building, and a new weird sound I cannot figure out the source of.)

Well now, you could get $500 from the city to get off your couch and do something about it.

Denver’s micro-grants aim to “encourage active living, active transportation, mobility safety, or use of the built environment,” according to the program’s website.

The city has a lot of grants for things like RTD passes for those in need, long-time small businesses and public art. But these micro-grants are different: they’re open to individuals, in addition to organizations, business and other groups. Individuals can get up to $500, and eligible groups can get up to $1,500 for a single project.

The grants can be used to fund things like bike education and safety gear, neighborhood clean-ups, and block parties and other community events. They can’t be used for personal use (like a new bike for yourself), to install infrastructure that would impede traffic or to promote illegal activities.

The project must take place within Denver and finish within 90 days of receiving funding.

Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, and a city committee grades and selects projects using a rubric and equity map.

Interested residents can apply online or by calling the city at 720-865-8716.

And if you get approved for an interesting project, drop us a line at [email protected].