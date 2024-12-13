Things to do in Denver, Dec. 13 to 15

Things to do in Denver

Jefferey Bigger dresses as Santa for his role in Lakewood’s Camp Christmas. Nov. 16, 2022.

By Christen Aldridge, Special to Denverite

TGIF! Festive festivities are in full swing in Denver. Whether you're looking for family-friendly Santa visits or boozy holiday bar crawls for groups of friends, we've got you covered.

Friday, Dec. 13

Nightlife

It’s a Friday Affair. Zula Cafe & Lounge. 1121 S. Peoria St., Aurora. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

December Disco Late Night. Roller City. 6803 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood. $30-$48.

Frostbite Fantasy: A Roller Dance Event With After Party! Dahlia Denver. 119 S. Broadway, Denver. 8-11:55 p.m. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $17.85.

Art and Culture

Tiny Art Big Ideas: Opening Reception. Spectra Art Space. 1836 S. Broadway, Denver. 3-10 p.m. Free.

Stories on Stage: Making Merry. Arvada Center. 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 7:30 p.m. $26.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Food and Drinks

Brunch with Father Christmas. Four Mile Historic Park. 715 S. Forest St., Denver. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $45 for adults, $35 for youth ages 4-17.

Breakfast with Santa. The Brown Palace. 321 17th St. Denver. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. $75 for adults, $48 for children ages 10 and under.

Denver SantaCon 2024. The Passport. 1437 Market St., Denver. 1-4 p.m. $24.

Sport and Fitness

Denver Hockey vs Colorado College. Magness Arena. 2250 E. Jewell Ave., Denver. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $79.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

Bipoc Community Circle and Sound Bath Meditation. Intune Wellness Studio. 3300 Walnut St., Suite 214, Denver. Noon-1:45 p.m. Free.

Music

Holiday BrassFest. Denver Performing Arts Complex. 11:30 a.m. Free.

Family

Holiday Maker's Market & Photos with Santa. Talnua Distillery. 5405 W. 56th Ave., Unit C, Arvada. 1-6 p.m. Free.

Holly Jolly Family Concert. Hamilton Recital Hall at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts. 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver. 2 p.m. $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, $20 for students, $13 for children 12 and under.

Santa in the Hangar at the Museum. Wings over the Rockies. 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. $19.95.

Maker Mornings: Snow Flurries. Clyfford Still Museum. 1250 Bannock St., Denver. 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. $15 for adults; $13 for seniors; $10 for teachers, college students and military; free for museum members and for children ages 17 and under.

Tiny Tots: Celebrate the Holidays. Brighton Armory Center for the Performing Arts. 300 Strong St., Brighton. 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. $17.50.

Whisky and Cookies with Santa. Spirit Hound Distillers — Denver Tasting Room. 3622 Tejon St., Denver. 1-3 p.m. $22.

Freezie Fest with Cookie Crawl. Pearl Street Mall. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

Arts and Culture

Hazel Miller and the Collective: Christmas with Soul. Arvada Center. 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 8 p.m. $47.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Sport and Fitness

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts. Empower Field at Mile High. 1701 Bryant St., Denver. 2:25 p.m. Prices vary.

Ugly Sweater 5K. Washington Park, 1100 S Franklin St Denver. 9 a.m. $40.

Comedy

Ahmed Al-kadri Live in Denver. The Bug Theatre. 654 Navajo St., Denver. 7-9:30 p.m. $20–$34.80.

Nightlife

The Naughty North Pole Show. The Oriental Theater. 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver. 4 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

Theater

It's A Wonderful Life featuring Chris Noth! Visionbox Studios. 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver. 7-9 p.m. $78.

All Weekend

Family

Winter Fun Fest. 17th Street Gardens. 1945 17th St., Denver. 1-7 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Food and Drink

Yuletide Teas. Molly Brown House Museum. 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver. 10:20 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. $50.

Arts and Culture

Black Nativity. Vintage Theatre. 1468 Dayton St., Aurora. 7:30 p.m. $38 general admission, $32 seniors, $20 students and children 12 or younger.

Funny Girl. Buell Theatre. 1400 Curtis St., Denver. 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $46.