Things to do in Denver, Dec. 13 to 15

By Christen Aldridge, Special to Denverite
TGIF! Festive festivities are in full swing in Denver. Whether you're looking for family-friendly Santa visits or boozy holiday bar crawls for groups of friends, we've got you covered.
Friday, Dec. 13
Nightlife
It’s a Friday Affair. Zula Cafe & Lounge. 1121 S. Peoria St., Aurora. 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
December Disco Late Night. Roller City. 6803 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood. $30-$48.
Frostbite Fantasy: A Roller Dance Event With After Party! Dahlia Denver. 119 S. Broadway, Denver. 8-11:55 p.m. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $17.85.
Art and Culture
Tiny Art Big Ideas: Opening Reception. Spectra Art Space. 1836 S. Broadway, Denver. 3-10 p.m. Free.
Stories on Stage: Making Merry. Arvada Center. 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 7:30 p.m. $26.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Food and Drinks
Brunch with Father Christmas. Four Mile Historic Park. 715 S. Forest St., Denver. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $45 for adults, $35 for youth ages 4-17.
Breakfast with Santa. The Brown Palace. 321 17th St. Denver. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. $75 for adults, $48 for children ages 10 and under.
Denver SantaCon 2024. The Passport. 1437 Market St., Denver. 1-4 p.m. $24.
Sport and Fitness
Denver Hockey vs Colorado College. Magness Arena. 2250 E. Jewell Ave., Denver. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $79.
Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45.
Bipoc Community Circle and Sound Bath Meditation. Intune Wellness Studio. 3300 Walnut St., Suite 214, Denver. Noon-1:45 p.m. Free.
Music
Holiday BrassFest. Denver Performing Arts Complex. 11:30 a.m. Free.
Family
Holiday Maker's Market & Photos with Santa. Talnua Distillery. 5405 W. 56th Ave., Unit C, Arvada. 1-6 p.m. Free.
Holly Jolly Family Concert. Hamilton Recital Hall at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts. 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver. 2 p.m. $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, $20 for students, $13 for children 12 and under.
Santa in the Hangar at the Museum. Wings over the Rockies. 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. $19.95.
Maker Mornings: Snow Flurries. Clyfford Still Museum. 1250 Bannock St., Denver. 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. $15 for adults; $13 for seniors; $10 for teachers, college students and military; free for museum members and for children ages 17 and under.
Tiny Tots: Celebrate the Holidays. Brighton Armory Center for the Performing Arts. 300 Strong St., Brighton. 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. $17.50.
Whisky and Cookies with Santa. Spirit Hound Distillers — Denver Tasting Room. 3622 Tejon St., Denver. 1-3 p.m. $22.
Freezie Fest with Cookie Crawl. Pearl Street Mall. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.
Arts and Culture
Hazel Miller and the Collective: Christmas with Soul. Arvada Center. 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 8 p.m. $47.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Sport and Fitness
Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts. Empower Field at Mile High. 1701 Bryant St., Denver. 2:25 p.m. Prices vary.
Ugly Sweater 5K. Washington Park, 1100 S Franklin St Denver. 9 a.m. $40.
Comedy
Ahmed Al-kadri Live in Denver. The Bug Theatre. 654 Navajo St., Denver. 7-9:30 p.m. $20–$34.80.
Nightlife
The Naughty North Pole Show. The Oriental Theater. 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver. 4 p.m. Tickets start at $30.
Theater
It's A Wonderful Life featuring Chris Noth! Visionbox Studios. 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver. 7-9 p.m. $78.
All Weekend
Family
Winter Fun Fest. 17th Street Gardens. 1945 17th St., Denver. 1-7 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Free.
Food and Drink
Yuletide Teas. Molly Brown House Museum. 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver. 10:20 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. $50.
Arts and Culture
Black Nativity. Vintage Theatre. 1468 Dayton St., Aurora. 7:30 p.m. $38 general admission, $32 seniors, $20 students and children 12 or younger.
Funny Girl. Buell Theatre. 1400 Curtis St., Denver. 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $46.