Sun Valley Viaduct Night Market returns with more food, more skating and more community

During football season, it’s used for parking. In the offseason, it’s a party.

Things to do in Denver

Sandeep Sapra and Jamonie Shorts hang out on a hammock surrounded by bubbles at Sun Valley Rising’s Viaduct Night Market beneath Colfax Avenue. May 14, 2022.

Taquitos, pho, a roller rink and good vibes will take over a typically unused space in the Empower Field parking lot Saturday night.

It's the Sun Valley Viaduct Night Market, and on May 18 from 4-10 p.m., it will return for its third year with more activities for the kids, more musical performances and more local food vendors.

How did this start?

Thanks for asking.

In 2022, community leaders in Sun Valley — like folks at the Sun Valley Kitchen + Community Center, Denver Streets Partnership and the West Colfax Business — sought to turn unused stadium parking into a community event space.

A kid reaches for bubbles at Sun Valley Rising's Viaduct Night Market beneath Colfax Avenue. May 14, 2022. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Sun Valley residents dreamed of bringing life to the area under the Colfax viaduct, which is only used during football season. Outside of that time, the space lays dormant and dank, an eye sore surrounded by warehouses and construction.

They envisioned reclaiming and activating the space to give their peers a chance to showcase their culinary and craft talents while inviting Denverites to a place they may not often visit.

Thus, the Night Market was born.

What can people expect this year?

Returning local food favorites include Litto’s Taquitos, Pho King Rapidos, Powered by Besitos and vendor faves such as YAMZ World and Cultura Chocolate.

Meanwhile, check out new additions like Convivio Café, Krazy Thai Food Truck, I Love ME Gems and QUEEN + BUSY.

As for activities, the pho-eating contest is back. Rainbow Dome will also install a roller rink and offer free skate rentals.

Golden bounty from the Sun Valley Kitchen's fry booth at the Viaduct Night Market beneath Colfax Avenue. May 14, 2022. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Expect musical performances from Yonnas Abraham, Palace Studio Youth K-Pop Dancers and many more. Ciudad Reina and DJ Chubby Panda will also play tunes throughout the event.

Raices Brewing is bringing back the Thirst Garden featuring their own Valle Del Sol, a bright golden ale, along with non-alcoholic beers, wines and cocktails.

The Night Market will be on the south end of parking lot B under the Colfax viaduct on Saturday, May 18, from 4-10 p.m. Parking will be available off of Old West Colfax Ave.