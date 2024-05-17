Things to do in Denver

It’s all down to Game 7 for the Denver Nuggets. Here’s where to watch on Sunday

The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves have one last chance to make it to the Western Conference Finals.
Isaac Vargas
2 min. read
Fans walk through the team logo illuminating the floor of Ball Arena before the Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA second-round playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
AP

The two greatest words in sports will ring throughout the Mile High on Sunday: Game Seven. 

The defending champions Denver Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves for a Game 7 dance to decide who gets to play in this year’s Western Conference Finals.

Denver has historically reached the conference finals five times in its history, most recently in 2020 and 2023. If Minnesota pulls off the upset, this will be their first conference finals appearance in 20 years.

Games 1 to 6 have featured pesty defensive efforts, mind-boggling offensive outings by 3-time MVP center Nikola Jokic and breakout performances for rising star Anthony Edwards.

Despite the road team winning each of the first four games, both Denver and Minnesota managed to defend their home courts in Games 5 and 6.

Here's the thing: we don't know the time quite yet

Tip-off at Ball Arena depends on the outcome of Friday night’s Indiana Paces and New York Knicks game.

If the Pacers force a Game 7 in their series, the Timberwolves and Nuggets game will tip off at 6 p.m. and TNT would broadcast.

If the Knicks win Game 6 to clinch their series, Denver’s Game 7 will tip off at 1:30 p.m. and ABC would broadcast.

Regardless of the time, here are 10 places to catch Game 7 in Denver this Sunday:

DNVR Sports Bar 

Location: 2239 E. Colfax Ave.

Chopper’s Sports Grill 

Location: 80 S. Madison St.

Tom’s Watch Bar 

Location: 1601 19th St.

Tight End Bar 

Location: 1501 E. Colfax Ave.

Stadium Inn 

Location: 1701 E. Evans Ave.

McGregor Square

Location: 1901 Wazee St.

The 715 Club 

Location: 715 E. 26th Ave.

Raices Brewing Co. 

Location: 2060 W. Colfax Ave.

Stoney’s Bar & Grill 

Location: 1035 E. 17th Ave. (Uptown) & 1111 Lincoln St. (Capitol Hill)

Jackson’s LODO

Location: 1520 20th St.

Isaac Vargas

Isaac is Denverite’s arts and culture reporter. He’s a Mile High kid, an alum of Denver School of the Arts and the University of Denver, and a frequent visitor of Taco Mex on Colfax. Most recently, he completed the NPR Next Generation Radio program with Colorado Public Radio.

Returning from a short stint in Boston, he’s back and excited about chasing the magic of Denver’s art and culture community.

Follow him on Twitter and Instagram, @isaacxiv_, and send him tips on Denver artists that deserve their flowers while they can still smell them.

Recent Stories

View more posts