The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves have one last chance to make it to the Western Conference Finals.

Things to do in Denver

Fans walk through the team logo illuminating the floor of Ball Arena before the Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA second-round playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The two greatest words in sports will ring throughout the Mile High on Sunday: Game Seven.

The defending champions Denver Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves for a Game 7 dance to decide who gets to play in this year’s Western Conference Finals.

Denver has historically reached the conference finals five times in its history, most recently in 2020 and 2023. If Minnesota pulls off the upset, this will be their first conference finals appearance in 20 years.

Games 1 to 6 have featured pesty defensive efforts, mind-boggling offensive outings by 3-time MVP center Nikola Jokic and breakout performances for rising star Anthony Edwards.

Despite the road team winning each of the first four games, both Denver and Minnesota managed to defend their home courts in Games 5 and 6.

Here's the thing: we don't know the time quite yet

Tip-off at Ball Arena depends on the outcome of Friday night’s Indiana Paces and New York Knicks game.

If the Pacers force a Game 7 in their series, the Timberwolves and Nuggets game will tip off at 6 p.m. and TNT would broadcast.

If the Knicks win Game 6 to clinch their series, Denver’s Game 7 will tip off at 1:30 p.m. and ABC would broadcast.

Regardless of the time, here are 10 places to catch Game 7 in Denver this Sunday:

DNVR Sports Bar

Location: 2239 E. Colfax Ave.

Chopper’s Sports Grill

Location: 80 S. Madison St.

Tom’s Watch Bar

Location: 1601 19th St.

Tight End Bar

Location: 1501 E. Colfax Ave.

Stadium Inn

Location: 1701 E. Evans Ave.

McGregor Square

Location: 1901 Wazee St.

The 715 Club

Location: 715 E. 26th Ave.

Raices Brewing Co.

Location: 2060 W. Colfax Ave.

Stoney’s Bar & Grill

Location: 1035 E. 17th Ave. (Uptown) & 1111 Lincoln St. (Capitol Hill)

Jackson’s LODO

Location: 1520 20th St.