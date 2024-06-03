Cuahutemoc Pasillas votes at the Glenarm Rec Center in Five Points.

It's time for the state primary election.

Voters are making their picks for the state House, state Senate and Colorado's seats in the U.S. Congress.

(Need help filling out your ballot? Check out the Denverite and CPR voter guides.)

Eligible voters must be 18 years old and a U.S. citizen who has lived in Colorado for at least 22 days before June 25 (that's Election Day).

Colorado makes it easy to vote, offering same-day voter registration, 24-hour ballot boxes and a ballot tracking system via text and email.

🗳️ Voting 101 in Denver

Ballots will be mailed out to registered voters beginning Monday, June 3.

June 17 is the last day to submit a voter registration if you want to receive a ballot in the mail.

Unaffiliated voters will receive both the Republican and Democratic party ballots, but must choose just one to fill out. Submitting both ballots will result in disqualified ballots.

Ballots being returned by mail must be sent no later than June 17.

By 7 p.m. on Election Day, ballots must either be dropped into a ballot box or voters must be in line at a polling station for their vote to be counted.

You can track your ballot and sign up for text or email notifications using BallotTrax.

🗳️ Where can I turn in my ballot in Denver?

Denver Elections operates 44 ballot drop-off boxes around the city available 24 hours, seven days a week during elections. Boxes open June 3 and close June 25 at 7 p.m.

Voters can also stop by one of 12 Vote Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs). VSPCs are also where people can register to vote, get a replacement ballot or receive accessibility services.

In-person voters must be in line by 7 p.m. on Election day to cast their ballot.

Click here for a map of all boxes and vote centers.