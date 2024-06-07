Things to do in Denver this weekend, June 7-9

First Friday is back! Plus Pride events, Raptor Day, City Park Jazz and festivals galore.

Things to do in Denver

The Five Points Jazz Festival on Welton Street. June 10, 2023.

Celebrate First Friday and Pride this weekend with events across the metro area.



Plus, the Five Points Jazz Festival, Denver Fringe Festival, and Denver Greek Festival make their annual return.



Or, if you’re looking for something active, consider puppy yoga, a stand-up paddleboard event, or one of many free, outdoor fitness classes.

Happy weekend-ing, Denver!

Friday, June 7

First Friday events

First Friday – Santa Fe Arts District. From 13th Avenue to Alameda Avenue and Kalamath Street to Inca Street 5:30-9:30 p.m. Free. View art from hundreds of artists in galleries, studios, co-ops, upstairs, downstairs, in alleys, on the street — everywhere!

First Friday – RiNO Arts District. 6-9 p.m. Free. View this month’s events, performances, parties, and vendors here. Plus, view a map of the district and build your own itinerary for the evening.

First Friday – 40 West Arts District. 6501 W. Colfax Ave. 6-9 p.m. Free. Enjoy exclusive art openings, surprise musical guests, special happenings and other various exhibitions, plus a summer kickoff block party.

First Friday – Women’s Pride Party at Tracks. 3500 Walnut St. Enjoy a night of dancing, unity, and celebration with electrifying sets from DJ Markie, DJ Blaque Gurl, and DJ Soup.

Festivals

Regenerate Fest House and Techno Party at Civic Center Park. 101 14th Ave. $99.95 for a single day, $170 for two days.

Performances & concerts

Sarah Silverman at ComedyWorks Downtown. 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. $50-60.

Joe Dombrowski at ComedyWorks South. 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $30.

Sarah McLachlan with Feist at Red Rocks. 18300 W Alameda Pkwy. 7:30 p.m. $62+

Goose at Fiddler’s Green. 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. 7:30 p.m. $35-$84.50.

Pokey LaFarge at the Bluebird. 3317 E. Colfax Ave. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. $32.

iZCALLi:Transmission feat. DejaView Productions at Levitt Pavilion. 1380 W. Florida Ave. Doors open at 4 p.m., show at 5 p.m. Free, or $35 for VIP + early entrance.

The Blossom Party Drag Performance at The Block Distilling Co. 2990 Larimer St. 7 - 10 p.m. Free with RSVP.

Arts and media

Portals. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free. (On view through July 13.)

Mosaic of Cultures: Aurora's Nepali Community at the Aurora History Museum. 15051 E Alameda Pkwy. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

Food and drink

Rosé La La La at Carboy Winery. 400 E. 7th Ave. 5-8 p.m. $50. Raise a glass to celebrate the beautiful rosé wines produced in the Centennial State. Enjoy access to rosé from 16 of Colorado's best wineries, paired with an assortment of food.

Kids and family

Raptor Day at Denver Botanic Gardens. 1007 York St. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Event included in admission.

Sports and fitness

Women's Sunset + Glow SUP Paddle at Chatfield State Park. 11500 N Roxborough Park Rd. 7 p.m. $5-$15.

Saturday, June 8

Festivals and parties

Five Points Jazz Festival. Between 25th Street and 29th Street on Welton Street. Event starts at noon. Free.

Regenerate Fest House and Techno Party at Civic Center Park. 101 14th Ave. $99.95 for a single day, $250 for VIP.

Upslope Get Down. 2-10 p.m. 1898 Flatiron Court. $65. An annual music fest with food trucks, games, art, vendors, and more.

Pride Denver Kickoff Party benefiting Urban Peak. 3315 Humboldt St. 7:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. $50.

Performances and concerts

Justice Behind Bars. 1115 Acoma St. 7:30-9 p.m. $12.50-$50. Motus Theater and Redline Contemporary Art Center present a special performance with UndocuAmerica monologists Victor Galvan and Candice Bailey. They share personal stories about their experiences of multinational private prison corporations and immigrant detention centers, with music from Colorado acapella group, Spirit of Grace.

The Drop 4th Annual Block Party. 1380 W. Florida Ave. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Free. 104.7 The Drop and Levitt Pavilion hosts this free concert featuring Common and a slate of local hip-hop talent.

Goose at Fiddler’s Green. 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. 7:30 p.m. $35-$84.50.

Denver Underground Pride Fest at Seventh Circle Music Collective. 2935 W. 7th Ave. Noon - 11:30 p.m. $15.

Markets

Mutt Market at Aspen Grove. 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Popup Denver Maker Market at Union Station. 1701 Wynkoop St. Starts at 11 a.m.

Cherry Creek Fresh Market. E. 1st Avenue and University Boulevard. 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

City Park Farmers Market. E. Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

University Hills Farmers Market. 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Arts and media

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25.

Mosaic of Cultures: Aurora's Nepali Community at the Aurora History Museum. 15051 E Alameda Pkwy. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

Sports and fitness

Fitness on the Plaza at Union Station. 1701 Wynkoop St. 8 a.m. Free.

Women's basic SUP skills clinic at Chatfield State Park. 11500 N Roxborough Park Rd. 9 a.m. session and 12 p.m. session. $50-75.

Yoga on the Rocks at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison. 7 a.m. Prices vary.

Summer Yoga on the Plaza at Belmar. 7337 W Alaska Dr. 8 a.m. Free.

East Colfax Cultural District Field Day. 150 Montview Blvd. 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

TriceraTOTs Walk Like a Dinosaur at Dinosaur Ridge. 16831 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison. 9 a.m. session and 10 a.m. session. $5 per child.

Unicorn Festival at Clement Park. 7306 W Bowles Ave. 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. $15-$25. Free for kids under 2.

Portals. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. (On view through July 13.)

Sunday, June 9

Festivals

Denver Underground Pride Fest at Seventh Circle Music Collective. 2935 W. 7th Ave. Noon - 11:30 p.m. $15.

Performances & concerts

Son Rompe Pera with Nosotros at Levitt Pavilion. 1380 W. Florida Ave. Doors at 4 p.m., show at 5 p.m. Free admission or $35 for VIP + early entrance.

Drag Bingo Brunch at Denver Milk Market. 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Free event offering $20 bottomless mimosas and a full brunch menu.

City Park Jazz featuring Stafford Hunter and Jazz Explorations. 1600 City Park Esplanade. 6 - 8 p.m. Free.

Rescue Puppy Yoga at ViewHouse Ballpark. 2015 Market St. 9 a.m. $30 (includes a mimosa for 21+).

Markets

Rainbow Market. 3300 Tejon St. 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Free admission. This Pride market will feature 50+ queer vendors, flash tattoos and more.

South Pearl St. Farmers Market. S. Pearl St. between E. Arkansas Avenue and E. Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Highlands Farmers Market. Osceola Street & Lowell Boulevard. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Arts and media

Mosaic of Cultures: Aurora's Nepali Community at the Aurora History Museum. 15051 E Alameda Pkwy. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

Sports and fitness

The Big Run 5k at Sloan’s Lake. 1700 Sheridan Blvd. $39. Race starts at 8:30 a.m.

Women's basic SUP skills clinic at Chatfield State Park. 11500 N Roxborough Park Rd. 9 a.m. session and noon session. $50-$75.

Kids and family

The Big Run Kids ½ Mile at Sloan’s Lake. 1700 Sheridan Blvd. $15. Race starts at 8 a.m.

All Weekend

Festivals

Denver Fringe Festival. June 6-9. 60+ shows at venues in RiNo, Five Points and beyond. Shows feature independent, progressive arts and diverse voices in all genres of performance art. $15 tickets,10% off when you buy 4 or more.

Denver Greek Festival. June 7-9. 4610 E. Alameda Ave. 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. - midnight Saturday, and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday. A family-friendly event with authentic Greek food, music, traditional dance, entertainment, and vendors.

Lighthouse Writers Lit Fest. June 7-14. 3844 York St. Passes start at $370. Events include advanced workshops, craft seminars, readings, salons, business panels, agent meetings, and parties.

Performances

The Hombres. 1468 Dayton St. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m. $20-$36. (Runs through July 7.)

Cullud Wattah. 1080 Acoma St. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 2 p.m. $44.50-$50.50. (Runs through June 15.)

Kids and family

Orcas: Our Shared Future. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Prices vary, this requires a timed ticket and museum admission. All ages. Advanced registration is recommended.

Worth the drive

Colorado Medieval Festival in Loveland. 1750 Savage Rd. June 7-9. $18 admission, $8 for children ages 6 to 12, free for children 5 and under.

Vintage Market Days in Loveland. 5280 Arena Cir. June 7-9. $17.