Where to watch July 4th fireworks in Denver

This year marks America’s 248th birthday.

Independence Day will be celebrated throughout the Denver metro area with fireworks, light shows, parades, and festivals.

Here’s an assortment of free and paid activities that you and your loved ones can enjoy for the Fourth of July.

Sensory-friendly and firework-free events are marked with an asterisk (*).

Denver events

Colorado Rockies Fireworks at Coors Field

Date: July 4 and July 5

Time: After baseball

Cost? Free and paid options

A fireworks show will follow the MLB games on Thursday, July 4 — Rockies vs. Brewers — and Friday, July 5 — Rockies vs. Royals. The most striking views are available from Coors Field, but spectators can enjoy from pretty much anywhere in and around LoDo.

Elitch Gardens Fireworks

Date: July

Time: Shortly before 9 p.m. park closing

Cost? Free and paid options



Watch the fireworks as a paid park visitor, or enjoy them for free from a high-rise downtown or one of many nearby parks, including Gates Crescent Park, Fishback Park, Jefferson Park, and Paco Sánchez Park.

Indy Eve at Civic Center Park

Date: July 3

Time: Gates open at 5 p.m.

Cost? Free

During this family-friendly event, enjoy music from the Colorado Symphony Brass & Percussion Ensemble, live DJs from Youth on Record, and a night market. Plus, this year will kick off a new tradition with Denver’s largest drone show and two additional light shows projected onto structures in Civic Center Park.

Park Hill Parade*

Date: July 4

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Cost? Free

The annual Park Hill Parade runs from Dexter Street to Krameria Street through the heart of Park Hill, one of Denver’s oldest, most historic and diverse neighborhoods. This year’s parade will include more than 50 groups, including floats, marching bands, costumed characters, classic cars, and more.

Metro area events

Arvada

4th of July Fireworks Display

Date: July 4

Time: 9 p.m.

Where: Stenger Soccer Complex, 11200 W. 58th Ave.

Aurora

4th of July Spectacular

Date: July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy.

4th of July Community Fireworks Viewing Party*

Date: July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Autism Community Store, 14095 E. Exposition Ave.

A Sensory Bus will be on-site for anyone who needs a break, and noise-reducing headphones will be available.

Brighton

4th of July Music & Fireworks

Date: July 4

Time: Fireworks at dusk

Where: Carmichael Park, 650 E. Southern St.

Stars & Stripes Celebration

Date: July 3

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Rd.



Broomfield

Great American Picnic

Date: July 4

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Where: Broomfield County Commons Park, 13200 Sheridan Blvd.

Cost? Free

Castle Rock

Independence Day Fireworks Show

Date: July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Cost? Free

Fireworks will be set off from the former Acme Brick facility on Prairie Hawk Drive.



Recommended viewing locations include: Downtown Castle Rock, Metzler Ranch Community Park, Miller Activity Complex, Areas of the Red Hawk neighborhood and Rock Park.

Commerce City

Colorado Rapids' 4th Fest

Date: July 4

Time: Fireworks after the game

Where: Dick's Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way

Cost? Tickets start at $40

Englewood

Independence Day Fireworks

Date: July 4

Time: 5-10 p.m.

Where: Belleview Park and Cornerstone Park, 5001 S. Inca Dr.

Cost? Free

Glendale

Glendale Fireworks Display

Date: July 2

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Where: Infinity Park, 950 S. Birch St.

Cost? Free

Golden

4th of July Festival*

Date: July 4

Time: Festivities begin at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Lions Park, 1300 10th St.

Cost? Free

Highlands Ranch

July 4 Fireworks

Date: July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Highland Heritage Regional Park, 9651 S. Quebec St.

Cost? Free

Lakewood

Big Belmar Bash*

Date: July 3

Time: Music and activities start at 5 p.m., drone light show at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Belmar Shopping District, 7337 W. Alaska Dr.

Cost? Free

Littleton

Stars and Stripes Forever Concert and Fireworks

Date: July 3

Time: 8-10 p.m.

Where: Breckenridge Brewery Littleton, 2920 Brewery Lane

Cost? Free

Red, White and You

Date: July 3

Time: 5-10 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Clement Park, 7306 W. Bowles Ave.

Cost? Free

Northglenn

July 4th Festival

Date: July 4

Time: Noon-9:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk

Where: EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park, 11701 Community Center Dr.

Cost? Free

Parker

July 4th Fireworks Show

Date: July 4

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Cost? Free

Fireworks will launch from just north of Salisbury Park. Select public parks that may provide good views of the display include Bar CCC Park, McCabe Meadows, Stroh Soccer Field and Tallman Meadow Park, as well as the Cherry Creek Trail.

Thornton

4th of July in Thornton

Date: July 4

Time: Festivities start at noon, parachutists jump and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Carpenter Park fields, 11000 Colorado Blvd.

Cost? Free

Westminster

July 4th Fireworks

Date: July 4

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Where: Westminster City Park, 10455 N. Sheridan Blvd.

Cost? Free