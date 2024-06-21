Where to watch July 4th fireworks in Denver

This year marks America’s 248th birthday.
Independence Day will be celebrated throughout the Denver metro area with fireworks, light shows, parades, and festivals.
Here’s an assortment of free and paid activities that you and your loved ones can enjoy for the Fourth of July.
Sensory-friendly and firework-free events are marked with an asterisk (*).
Denver events
Colorado Rockies Fireworks at Coors Field
Date: July 4 and July 5
Time: After baseball
Cost? Free and paid options
A fireworks show will follow the MLB games on Thursday, July 4 — Rockies vs. Brewers — and Friday, July 5 — Rockies vs. Royals. The most striking views are available from Coors Field, but spectators can enjoy from pretty much anywhere in and around LoDo.
Date: July
Time: Shortly before 9 p.m. park closing
Cost? Free and paid options
Watch the fireworks as a paid park visitor, or enjoy them for free from a high-rise downtown or one of many nearby parks, including Gates Crescent Park, Fishback Park, Jefferson Park, and Paco Sánchez Park.
Date: July 3
Time: Gates open at 5 p.m.
Cost? Free
During this family-friendly event, enjoy music from the Colorado Symphony Brass & Percussion Ensemble, live DJs from Youth on Record, and a night market. Plus, this year will kick off a new tradition with Denver’s largest drone show and two additional light shows projected onto structures in Civic Center Park.
Date: July 4
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Cost? Free
The annual Park Hill Parade runs from Dexter Street to Krameria Street through the heart of Park Hill, one of Denver’s oldest, most historic and diverse neighborhoods. This year’s parade will include more than 50 groups, including floats, marching bands, costumed characters, classic cars, and more.
Metro area events
Arvada
Date: July 4
Time: 9 p.m.
Where: Stenger Soccer Complex, 11200 W. 58th Ave.
Aurora
Date: July 4
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Where: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy.
4th of July Community Fireworks Viewing Party*
Date: July 4
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Where: Autism Community Store, 14095 E. Exposition Ave.
A Sensory Bus will be on-site for anyone who needs a break, and noise-reducing headphones will be available.
Brighton
Date: July 4
Time: Fireworks at dusk
Where: Carmichael Park, 650 E. Southern St.
Date: July 3
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Where: Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Rd.
Broomfield
Date: July 4
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Where: Broomfield County Commons Park, 13200 Sheridan Blvd.
Cost? Free
Castle Rock
Independence Day Fireworks Show
Date: July 4
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Cost? Free
Fireworks will be set off from the former Acme Brick facility on Prairie Hawk Drive.
Recommended viewing locations include: Downtown Castle Rock, Metzler Ranch Community Park, Miller Activity Complex, Areas of the Red Hawk neighborhood and Rock Park.
Commerce City
Date: July 4
Time: Fireworks after the game
Where: Dick's Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way
Cost? Tickets start at $40
Englewood
Date: July 4
Time: 5-10 p.m.
Where: Belleview Park and Cornerstone Park, 5001 S. Inca Dr.
Cost? Free
Glendale
Date: July 2
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Where: Infinity Park, 950 S. Birch St.
Cost? Free
Golden
Date: July 4
Time: Festivities begin at 11:30 a.m.
Where: Lions Park, 1300 10th St.
Cost? Free
Highlands Ranch
Date: July 4
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Where: Highland Heritage Regional Park, 9651 S. Quebec St.
Cost? Free
Lakewood
Date: July 3
Time: Music and activities start at 5 p.m., drone light show at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Belmar Shopping District, 7337 W. Alaska Dr.
Cost? Free
Littleton
Stars and Stripes Forever Concert and Fireworks
Date: July 3
Time: 8-10 p.m.
Where: Breckenridge Brewery Littleton, 2920 Brewery Lane
Cost? Free
Date: July 3
Time: 5-10 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Clement Park, 7306 W. Bowles Ave.
Cost? Free
Northglenn
Date: July 4
Time: Noon-9:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk
Where: EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park, 11701 Community Center Dr.
Cost? Free
Parker
Date: July 4
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Cost? Free
Fireworks will launch from just north of Salisbury Park. Select public parks that may provide good views of the display include Bar CCC Park, McCabe Meadows, Stroh Soccer Field and Tallman Meadow Park, as well as the Cherry Creek Trail.
Thornton
Date: July 4
Time: Festivities start at noon, parachutists jump and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Carpenter Park fields, 11000 Colorado Blvd.
Cost? Free
Westminster
Date: July 4
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Where: Westminster City Park, 10455 N. Sheridan Blvd.
Cost? Free