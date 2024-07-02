Tradition will continue. The Crawford Hotel is having some upgrades. And there will be big parties to celebrate.

If you've been to Denver Union Station since winter, you've been greeted by construction noises, giant walls and very little breathing room.

Union Station is one more iconic Denver landmark, along with the 16th Street Mall and Denver International Airport, where swaths of sort-of public space have been shuttered for extensive redevelopment.

In Union Station's case, the work's finally coming to an end.

The remodel of the Great Hall and upgrades to the Crawford Hotel are on the cusp of completion, just in time to mark the 10 year anniversary of the $54 million revitalization of the historic Downtown Denver landmark.

Ongoing construction in Union Station's Great Hall. June 25, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The weekend of July 12, the public will be invited to multiple celebrations at Union Station. If all goes according to plan, the temporary walls will be down and the redesign will be wrapped by then.

Upstairs, guests at the Crawford Hotel are already experiencing rooms that are even fancier than they were for the past decade. A new hotel lobby that takes over a corner of the train station is also on the way.

Here's a little recent history of Denver Union Station.

Union Station first opened in 1881. Before 2014, the hall was mostly empty, save for transit users rushing quickly in and out. As Downtown boosters saw it, the space was underused compared to iconic train stations in other cities.

In the early 2000s, preservationist Dana Crawford and others rallied to revitalize the space. When the station came under the purview of the Sage Hospitality Group management, it had multiple restaurants and shops, seating areas for patrons and a little public space left.

These days, more than 30,000 people visit Union Station annually, traveling to and from trains and buses that take people across the metro and the country. More than 70 trains run to and from Denver International Airport each day.

Though it's publicly owned, Union Station's Great Hall is not for everybody.

Over the past decade, residents and tourists have enjoyed the outdoor fountains. People who can afford them have embraced the multiple award-winning restaurants, retailers and luxurious seating, too.

Union Station, a public facility owned by RTD, is under private management.

Despite the proprietor's intentions, Union Station has often been a place where people without homes have found safe haven from inclement weather, used the restrooms, charged their phones and enjoyed a seat in what's been dubbed "Denver's Living Room."

A transit cop walks Union Station's main hall. Dec. 8, 2021. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Those uses have largely been discouraged — especially during peak hours. Even transit passengers who don't patronize the businesses aren't allowed to linger. Private security guards monitor who gets to tinkle, who can hang around and who must go.

There is one lone strip of benches where the general, non-paying public has been allowed to sit. Otherwise, you have to be a customer.

Of course, the nicer people dress, the more likely they can stay — even without shopping.

Media, too, has rules. Conducting open interviews without permission is not officially allowed.

Reporters lauding the facility, rather than raising questions and documenting problems, rarely have trouble. Denverite reporters have experienced all sides of this first hand.

"It's a code of conduct that is expecting people to be safe and to be healthy for themselves as well as for those that are around them," Blair said.

And that's not changing.

"As far as the use that we had in this space before we started to do this renovation in January, our anticipation and plans are to continue to use it in the same way," Blair said.

Traditionalists might fear the new Union Station design will pummel the past.

"People walk by from the community and they're like, 'What are you doing? Don't ruin it.'" said Ed Blair, manager of the Crawford Hotel.

He insists the remodel is going to maintain the historic vibes, the upscale offerings and the living-room sensibility. After ten years, he said, revitalization just needs another round.

"We're not messing with what makes Union Staton so special," said Julie Dunn, a spokesperson for Sage Hospitality.

"That terrazzo floor has been here since 1914," said Blair, pointing at the ground. "It used to be trains going through here, so that's why there's this natural patina. We're cleaning the floor up, but we'll keep it."

Union Station patrons make use of what space is available as construction continues on the other side of a dividing wall. June 25, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The sconces will stay. So will the lamps, which are new but nod back to the historic chandeliers. The furniture layout will resemble what Denverites got used to over the past decade.

While the old wooden benches for the general public are gone, new ones have been brought in with arm rests that make it impossible to lie down.

The Great Hall, which used to have couches, will have more tables and chairs. People will be able to order directly from wandering waiters.

The space is being designed to make hosting events, without shutting down the entire Great Hall, a little easier. There will also be full takeovers, though, including a fall wedding that will be the station's first since its redesign.

The rooms in the Crawford Hotel and the tony Cooper Lounge are being upgraded.

The hotel, built where offices and an attic once sat, is getting fresh finishes and fixtures, new pieces of art, a private lobby and concierge service.

Each room has handmade, smartly designed furniture and the views of Downtown are spectacular. The décor includes nods to the transportation industry.

Guests are treated to a minibar with Cooper Lounge-mixed cocktails, a relic of the pandemic era when the bar itself was shut down.

There are even recorded bedtime stories — one for adults and one for kids — telling the story of Dana Crawford, a preservationist who fought to save Lower Downtown and Union Station.

A guest room in Union Station's Crawford Hotel. June 25, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

For its first ten years, the Crawford Hotel was "upper upscale," Blair said. "We are taking this hotel and elevating it to a luxury tier."

That's as good as it gets and will make the Crawford compete with the nicest hotels in the city.

Here's how to celebrate the reopening.

On Friday, July 12, from 5 to 9 p.m., visitors can enjoy Denver Union Station Neighborhood Night, a free event with music from Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers and DJ Chris. There will be a 360 photo booth, outdoor ping pong and food and drink specials.

On Saturday, July 13, starting at 6 p.m., things get fancier at the Making History….Again Black Tie Gala, a massive fundraiser with the Colorado Symphony Quartet and DJ Chris performing, art from street artist Grow Love, ice carving and more. There will be cocktail classes, ice scupltures with oysters and samplings from restaurants including Breakfast for Dinner with Snooze.

Finally, on Sunday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the public will celebrate Denver Union Station Community Day. This part will include music from Tunisia, DJ Chris, Paul Borillo and Youth on Record artists. The Rocky Mountain Mini Train will be running for families. Face painters and balloon artists will be out in force.

For more information about how to participate in these events, go to the Denver Union Station website.