Things to do in Denver this weekend, July 5-7

Celebrate First Friday, visit the Cherry Creek Arts Festival, cheer for the Rockies and more!
Customers paruse rooted herbs at the Fresh Herb Company tent inside the Union Station farmers market.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

While you recover from 4th of July celebrations, here are some ways to unwind and stay entertained this weekend. Happenings across Denver include a Gluten Free Farmer’s Market, Cherry Creek Arts Festival and Fan Expo Denver. The Colorado Rockies are also in town playing the Kansas City Royals. 

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, July 5

Just for fun

First Friday: Frida Kahlo’s Birthday Celebration. Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Starting at 5 p.m. Free. 

The Blossom Party. The Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer St. 7-10 p.m. Free.

Costume Party and Fan Expo After Party. Mile High Spirits - Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.

Kids and family

Family Science Night. Butterfly Pavilion, Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 5:30-7:30 p.m. $4.50 (members), $5 (non-members).

Comedy and theater

First Friday Films. Denver Community Media, 2101 Arapahoe St., Unit 1. 6-8 p.m. Free.

Josh Blue. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $30.

Troy Walker. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25.

*Cinema in The Sky: The Sandlot. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8:30 p.m. Free (Halcyon guest), $25 (includes popcorn and pool access). 

Arts, culture, and media

The Center Cannot Hold. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free. 

First Friday Art Walks. Santa Fe Art District, from 13th to Alameda avenues and Kalamath to Inca streets. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Free.

First Friday: RiNo. Throughout Denver’s River North Art District. 6-9 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: Emily Barnes. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.

Live Music with Charlie White. Spirit Hound Distillers Denver Highlands Tasting Room, 3266 Tejon St. 6 p.m. Free.

Feel Good Friday. Wild Goose Saloon, 11160 PikesPeak Drive, Parker. 6-11:45 p.m. No cover.

*The Avett Brothers. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, July 6

Just for fun

*Clayton Community Days. 3840 York St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

*Urban Market. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Bookswap. Comrade Brewing Co., 7667 E. Illiff Ave. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Fun at the Firehouse. Denver Firefighters Museum, 1326 Tremont Place. 10 a.m. $15 (children, includes program and museum admission). Advanced registration required.

*Celebrate Independence Day. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members), $8 (youth ages 3 and up), $9 (seniors and military members), $10 (adults).

Comedy and theater

Josh Blue. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. $30.

Troy Walker. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25.

Art, culture, and media

The Center Cannot Hold. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free. 

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover. 

*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover. 

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover

Gluten Free Farmer’s Market. Denver Celiacs at 333 W. Hampden Ave., Englewood. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Date Night: Summer in Paris. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $220 (per couple).

Music and nightlife

*Totally Tubular Festival. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village. 5:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*The Revival: Flobots with Kayla Marque. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*Alley Soundscapes: Brianna Straut. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*The Avett Brothers. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Fitness on the Plaza. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 8-8:45 a.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

Sunday, July 7

Just for fun

*Urban Market. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

Frida Kahlo’s Birthday Celebration. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 2-4 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Comedian Bingo with John Davis. WestFax Brewing Co., 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood. 2-4 p.m. No cover.

Matt Cobos. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $12.

Steve Gillespie. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Eat and drink

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.  

Date Night: Spicy Szechuan. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $220 (per couple).

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: D'Lovelies. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*2024 Summer Music Series. Stanley Marketplace West Patio, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. Noon-2 p.m. No cover.

*Japan Fest 2024. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 4 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*City Park Jazz Concert: JoFoKe & Same Cloth. City Park Pavilion, 2001 Steele St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*The Avett Brothers. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Rapids vs. St. Louis City SC. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

All Weekend

Just for fun

Wright’s Amusements Giant Carnival. Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora. 4-11 p.m. (Friday) and noon-11 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). No entry free, $1 per ticket or $40 for unlimited rides.

Fan Expo Denver. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Friday), 8:45 a.m.-8 p.m. (Saturday) and 8:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (Sunday). $29 (single day), $109 (4-day pass), $149 (ultimate fan package).  

Art, culture, and media

*Cherry Creek Arts Festival. 2 Steele St. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Sunday). Free.

Legally Blonde The Musical. PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker. 7:30 p.m. (Friday), 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (Saturday) and 2 p.m. (Sunday). Prices vary.

Biophilia. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors 18 and younger), $15-$22.

Mile High Magic. History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Museum of Illusions Denver. 951 16th Street Mall. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Sunday). $20 (children ages five-12), $22 (seniors and active military), and $24 (adults). Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

Sports and fitness

*Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. 6:10 p.m. (Friday), 7:10 p.m. (Saturday) and 1:10 p.m. (Sunday). Watch on MLB.TV or Fubo. Prices vary.

Worth the Drive

Saturday & Sunday

Broadmoor Traditions Fine Art Festival. The Colorado Springs School - 21 Broadmoor Ave., Colorado Springs. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.The Colorado Shakespeare Festival - The Merry Wives of Windsor. University Theatre Building, 261 University of Colorado, Boulder. 7 p.m $22-$76.

