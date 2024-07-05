Things to do in Denver this weekend, July 5-7

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite
While you recover from 4th of July celebrations, here are some ways to unwind and stay entertained this weekend. Happenings across Denver include a Gluten Free Farmer’s Market, Cherry Creek Arts Festival and Fan Expo Denver. The Colorado Rockies are also in town playing the Kansas City Royals.
Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.
Friday, July 5
Just for fun
First Friday: Frida Kahlo’s Birthday Celebration. Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Starting at 5 p.m. Free.
The Blossom Party. The Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer St. 7-10 p.m. Free.
Costume Party and Fan Expo After Party. Mile High Spirits - Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. No cover.
Kids and family
Family Science Night. Butterfly Pavilion, Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 5:30-7:30 p.m. $4.50 (members), $5 (non-members).
Comedy and theater
First Friday Films. Denver Community Media, 2101 Arapahoe St., Unit 1. 6-8 p.m. Free.
Josh Blue. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $30.
Troy Walker. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25.
*Cinema in The Sky: The Sandlot. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8:30 p.m. Free (Halcyon guest), $25 (includes popcorn and pool access).
Arts, culture, and media
The Center Cannot Hold. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.
First Friday Art Walks. Santa Fe Art District, from 13th to Alameda avenues and Kalamath to Inca streets. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Free.
First Friday: RiNo. Throughout Denver’s River North Art District. 6-9 p.m. No cover.
Music and nightlife
*Alley Soundscapes: Emily Barnes. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.
Live Music with Charlie White. Spirit Hound Distillers Denver Highlands Tasting Room, 3266 Tejon St. 6 p.m. Free.
Feel Good Friday. Wild Goose Saloon, 11160 PikesPeak Drive, Parker. 6-11:45 p.m. No cover.
*The Avett Brothers. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Saturday, July 6
Just for fun
*Clayton Community Days. 3840 York St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.
*Urban Market. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.
Bookswap. Comrade Brewing Co., 7667 E. Illiff Ave. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free.
Kids and family
Fun at the Firehouse. Denver Firefighters Museum, 1326 Tremont Place. 10 a.m. $15 (children, includes program and museum admission). Advanced registration required.
*Celebrate Independence Day. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (members), $8 (youth ages 3 and up), $9 (seniors and military members), $10 (adults).
Comedy and theater
Josh Blue. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. $30.
Troy Walker. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25.
Art, culture, and media
The Center Cannot Hold. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25.
Eat and drink
*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover
Gluten Free Farmer’s Market. Denver Celiacs at 333 W. Hampden Ave., Englewood. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.
Date Night: Summer in Paris. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $220 (per couple).
Music and nightlife
*Totally Tubular Festival. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village. 5:30 p.m. Prices vary.
*The Revival: Flobots with Kayla Marque. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.
*Alley Soundscapes: Brianna Straut. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.
*The Avett Brothers. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Sports and fitness
*Fitness on the Plaza. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 8-8:45 a.m. Free. Advanced registration required.
Sunday, July 7
Just for fun
*Urban Market. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.
Kids and family
Frida Kahlo’s Birthday Celebration. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 2-4 p.m. Free. All ages.
Comedy and theater
Comedian Bingo with John Davis. WestFax Brewing Co., 6733 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood. 2-4 p.m. No cover.
Matt Cobos. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $12.
Steve Gillespie. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.
Eat and drink
*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
Date Night: Spicy Szechuan. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $220 (per couple).
Music and nightlife
*Alley Soundscapes: D'Lovelies. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.
*2024 Summer Music Series. Stanley Marketplace West Patio, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. Noon-2 p.m. No cover.
*Japan Fest 2024. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 4 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.
*City Park Jazz Concert: JoFoKe & Same Cloth. City Park Pavilion, 2001 Steele St. 6-8 p.m. Free.
*The Avett Brothers. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Sports and fitness
*Colorado Rapids vs. St. Louis City SC. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
All Weekend
Just for fun
Wright’s Amusements Giant Carnival. Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora. 4-11 p.m. (Friday) and noon-11 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). No entry free, $1 per ticket or $40 for unlimited rides.
Fan Expo Denver. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Friday), 8:45 a.m.-8 p.m. (Saturday) and 8:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (Sunday). $29 (single day), $109 (4-day pass), $149 (ultimate fan package).
Art, culture, and media
*Cherry Creek Arts Festival. 2 Steele St. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Sunday). Free.
Legally Blonde The Musical. PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker. 7:30 p.m. (Friday), 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (Saturday) and 2 p.m. (Sunday). Prices vary.
Biophilia. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors 18 and younger), $15-$22.
Mile High Magic. History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children 18 and under), $15 (adults).
Museum of Illusions Denver. 951 16th Street Mall. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Sunday). $20 (children ages five-12), $22 (seniors and active military), and $24 (adults). Advanced registration is required for timed entry.
Sports and fitness
*Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. 6:10 p.m. (Friday), 7:10 p.m. (Saturday) and 1:10 p.m. (Sunday). Watch on MLB.TV or Fubo. Prices vary.
Worth the Drive
Saturday & Sunday
Broadmoor Traditions Fine Art Festival. The Colorado Springs School - 21 Broadmoor Ave., Colorado Springs. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.The Colorado Shakespeare Festival - The Merry Wives of Windsor. University Theatre Building, 261 University of Colorado, Boulder. 7 p.m $22-$76.