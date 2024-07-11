Say goodbye to your Safeway (maybe)

Kroger and Albertsons have released a list of 91 Colorado stores they will sell to C&S Wholesale Grocers if their proposed merger goes through.
Take a look at the Denver metro stores that would be sold:
Under the divestiture proposal, all 91 stores in Colorado would be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers, which distributes products to grocery chains across the nation.
C&S also owns and operates Piggly Wiggly, a grocery chain with locations in 18 states, mainly in the Southeast and the Midwest.
Kroger and Albertsons said selling locations to C&S meets their promise of having no store closures or layoffs.
“C&S commits that: No stores will close as a result of the merger and that all frontline associates will remain employed,” the divestiture plan’s website said.
Legal challenges to halt the proposed $25 billion merger are due in court next month. Read more at CPR News.