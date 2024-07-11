Say goodbye to your Safeway (maybe)

The Kroger-Albertsons merger, if it goes through, would likely sell off your neighborhood grocery store.

People wait to enter the Safeway on 20th Avenue as it opens for the day. March 18, 2020.

Kroger and Albertsons have released a list of 91 Colorado stores they will sell to C&S Wholesale Grocers if their proposed merger goes through.

Take a look at the Denver metro stores that would be sold:

Under the divestiture proposal, all 91 stores in Colorado would be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers, which distributes products to grocery chains across the nation.

C&S also owns and operates Piggly Wiggly, a grocery chain with locations in 18 states, mainly in the Southeast and the Midwest.

Kroger and Albertsons said selling locations to C&S meets their promise of having no store closures or layoffs.

“C&S commits that: No stores will close as a result of the merger and that all frontline associates will remain employed,” the divestiture plan’s website said.

Legal challenges to halt the proposed $25 billion merger are due in court next month. Read more at CPR News.