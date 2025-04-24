Denver news

‘Unique incident’ as military helicopter lands at wrong Colorado high school

Nobody was injured, but there was a lot of confusion.
Students and staff at Pomona High School in Arvada were greeted with an odd surprise Thursday morning — a military helicopter unexpectedly landing on the school’s field.

In an email sent to Pomona High staff and families, Principal Patrick Rock wrote there was a “unique incident” when a “military helicopter landed” at the school around 11:30 a.m. Some students and staff were on the field when the helicopter arrived, however, school staff were able to get everyone inside without injuries. They stayed inside until the helicopter was gone.

“The helicopter was meant to land at a different Jeffco high school nearby for a school-related event,” Rock wrote in his email.

Flight records show that a U.S. Army helicopter was indeed at the school at 11:30 a.m.

The chopper then appears to have lifted off and flown about 3 miles north to Standley Lake High School. The helicopter was a Sikorsky HH-60M Black Hawk, according to the data hosted by FlightRadar24.

It was not immediately clear from the records what base the Black Hawk was operating out of.

Denverite has reached out to Jeffco Public Schools, but has not heard back.

This story is developing and will be updated. If you know more, email us.

