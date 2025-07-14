In an act most unprecedented, the Colorado Renaissance Festival shall limit the vending of entry scrolls

Let it be known and heeded by all: The masses attending the Colorado Renaissance Festival have grown most prodigious. Therefore, by the warden’s decree, the sale of admission shall henceforth be limited — this being the first such edict in the noble history of the faire.

OK, sorry, we’ll be normal.

Attendees came out to the Larkspur renfaire in record-setting droves over the weekend, according to Colorado Renaissance Festival Artistic Director Kristy Ekiss. That led to hours-long lines to get into the parking lot and a shortage of food (specifically the popular turkey legs) for guests.

In response, the festival will limit online ticket sales to the seasonal festival, starting this weekend. The goal is “ensuring more space, shorter lines, and smoother traffic flow throughout the village and surrounding areas,” a press release said.

Previously, attendees could buy tickets online at any time and redeem them on whatever weekend they chose, meaning festival organizers didn’t know how many attendees they should expect on any given weekend. Now, the festival will sell only a limited number of online tickets for each day.

However, there will not be any limits on tickets sold in person at King Soopers or the festival box office.

“If you want to come, you can absolutely come,” Ekiss said.

Festival organizers are still working out exactly how many tickets they will sell for each day. Digital tickets that were purchased earlier can still be redeemed on any of the festival’s remaining weekends. The festival runs Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 3.