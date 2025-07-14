Latest takeover trend pits skaters against metalheads in Denver

“No one’s complaining about the music necessarily. It’s the show taking up the space in the skate park.”

At Denver’s largest skatepark, skateboarders, BMX bikes, motorcycles and underage drinking mark the scene on a typical weekend night.

But the 4th of July weekend was especially chaotic, with fireworks and live music thrown into the mix. There was a DJ, mumble/screamo rappers and mosh pits crammed into a pavilion in the center of the park, while a three-piece band took over one of the skating bowls.

A little over a hundred visitors flooded the park, trying to dodge skaters and bikers while enjoying the show. It was the latest “takeover” event organized on social media. While others have converged on places like the Northfield Mall, the organizers of this one chose Denver Skate Park, also known as D-Park — and the skaters weren’t sure what to do about it.

“There have been fights that have broken out, beers that were thrown or rules that were broken or skaters that were upset about the shows,” said Noah Benton, a skater and musician in Denver.

On social media, people weren’t too happy to hear another takeover was happening.

“Every underground show at D-Park is the worst thing I’ve ever seen, let the skaters exist and take your Tik-Tok moshing elsewhere,” reads the top-liked comment on the Instagram post promoting the July 5 show.

“No one appreciates it,” another comment reads, asking the partiers to “clean the park up instead of leaving drugs and trash for skaters to fall on.”

The rift began a few weeks ago, when things got hairy at an earlier underground show. Bands took over the park and the crowd left a mess behind.

“No one's complaining about the music necessarily. It's the show taking up the space in the skate park,” said Benton, the vocalist for a new local band called Bog Body.

Bog Body is a self-described “brutal slam death metal band” from Denver. The four members met while skating — making skateparks a part of their very existence. They were at the park during the recent takeover, hoping to advertise a show of their own.

They understand the tension between the two cultures, they said, and why skaters wouldn’t want them taking up space in the park. They went around polling skaters on whether or not they should have their first show at D-Park.

“The first show that I ever went to was in a [skating] bowl. I think that skate park shows have always had a place in the scene and are good for the scene,” Benton said. “But it is definitely important that the skaters still get their space. It is their house at the end of the day.”

Guerilla shows can launch new bands

Guerilla-style shows are unconventional performances in public spaces — perfect for new bands like Bog Body.

“You don't need to spend any money on the venue. You don't need to spend time setting up, you can just go out and do it,” said Joshiah Snodgrass, the drummer for Bog Body. “It just cuts out a lot of time, cuts out a middleman. We need to be able to do guerrilla shows that don't require months in advance of booking. No time for that or the money for that.”

The vibes from the skaters at the recent takeover were better than Instagram would have you believe. The gazebo was full and one skating bowl was converted to a makeshift stage for the band Insipidus, but the rest of the park was largely open for skating.

“As long as they leave the bowls that people are trying to skate open, then I think it's completely fine,” said Jasper Howell, who was skating in the bowl next to the band. “You got the whole other side of the park you can skate.”

Other skaters stayed farther away from the music. They didn’t much mind the band, though they didn’t like how close the rappers were to skating features.

“I feel like as much as there is crossover between the skate park scene and the metal scene, they're not the same,” Benton said. “And I understand how the skaters feel misrepresented by this [stuff].”

“Fueled by crust punk, hardcore, grind, metal, and everything filthy in between”

The takeovers at the skatepark have been called “Metal Mayhem,” organized by “Pirate Radio Denver,” which says these aren’t just shows, but statements.

According to the group’s website, they intentionally chose skateparks as venues.

“Fueled by crust punk, hardcore, grind, metal, and everything filthy in between, Metal Mayhem exists to bring underground audio mayhem directly to the people who live it. This is about community, chaos, and keeping it real where where wheels grind rails and the youth still gives a damn.”

Insipidus, the band inside the bowl, is a three-piece “close to death metal band,” and they were contacted to play for free in the July 5 show by Pirate Radio.

The band said it aims to keep playing outdoor street shows, but also to keep a good relationship with the community.

Which also includes the cops.

“Sometimes they come, if somebody complains when we play in the streets. They’ll tell us, ‘You have to leave before we fine you,’ but otherwise they’re very cool about it and just let us play if nobody’s complaining,” said Yoav Daube, the guitarist.

The city’s noise ordinance says that generally it’s unlawful to disturb the peace with unseemly noise. Fines distributed by the city will go up in cost if someone has received multiple offenses, from $50 to as much as $999. Other charges, like disorderly conduct, can be tacked on as well.

Despite the metal music, screamo-mumble rap and fireworks ripping through the air, the cops only showed once on the July 5 event — to accompany paramedics after a skater was knocked out cold from falling.

One veteran of the Denver metal scene said that many takeover attendees will leave as soon as the cops show up — a way to respect the skaters. When the takeovers don’t disperse, the police sometimes make everyone, including the skaters, leave the park.

Insipidus wrapped up a little after 10 p.m. with no confrontations.

As for Bog Body — they decided their first show will be at the amphitheatre in Commons Park, later this month.

“We think that would be a way better spot. You'll definitely still be able to hear it from the skate park, so anybody that feels interested will be able to just walk on over,” Snodgrass said. “It doesn't get in any of the skaters’ way and it doesn't bring a lot of people without boards that are walking around the park. I know that's also frustrating.”

Bands also have other venues to play throughout Denver, like Seventh Circle and Slurpee House. While the music is loud and aggressive, the musicians say they hope to keep the peace while they grow the scene.

“I love my Denver community,” said Travis Hatley, the drummer for Insipidus. “And I hope that the music scene here keeps growing and everybody gets theirs, so there's enough for everyone to eat here. It's a great city.”