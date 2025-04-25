Things to do in Denver this weekend, April 25-27

Monster Jam is in town and Mile High Asian Food Week is back.

Things to do in Denver

Lariza Amon of Riceboxx Denver holds one of the crispy chicken adobo cups she brought to this preview of Mile High Asian Food Week at the Welton Room in Five Points. April 16, 2024.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

From Monster Jam at Empower Field at Mile High to a dog party at FlyteCo Tower, there are plenty of events worth attending this weekend.

Other happenings include a family festival at Civic Center Park, Sneaker Con and the beginning of Mile High Asian Food Week. Día del Niño and Earth Day celebrations are also taking place across the metro.

It’s also the last weekend to see the “Heard to be Seen, Seen to be Heard” exhibit at the Colorado Convention Center.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: *10th Annual Brew at the Zoo. Pueblo Zoo, 3455 Nuckolls Ave., Pueblo. 2-6 p.m. $20 (designated driver), $35-$45 (general admission), $90 (VIP).

Friday, April 25

Just for fun

BizLifeCon Summit for Women 40+. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Starting at $192.84.

Colorado Gardening Myth Busters. Mission Viejo Library, 15324 E. Hampden Circle, Aurora. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

Body Mind Spirit Celebration. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. 1-9 p.m. $12 (entry, good for all three days).

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $19 (ages 3-15), $26 (adults and seniors).

Comedy and theater

Lee Asher. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Harland Williams. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.

Arts, culture, and media

I Can Show You Better Than I Can Tell You. Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. No cover.

Heard to be Seen, Seen to be Heard. Understudy Art Incubator Space at the Colorado Convention Center, 890 C 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

Together We Nourish and Serve - Chef Takeover Lunch. SAME Cafe, 2033 E. Colfax Ave. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. No cover.

Street Food: Taiwan. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Live Music Fridays. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 6-9 p.m. Free.

*Subtronic. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

*CU Boulder Jazz Big Bands with special guest Maria Schneider. Grusin Music Hall, 1020 18th St., Boulder, and online. 7:30 p.m. Pay what you can.

If you’re looking for more live music, check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:40 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, April 26

Just for fun

BizLifeCon Summit for Women 40+. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Starting at $192.84.

Recycle for Earth Day - Spring Clean: Shred, Paint, Electronics, Baby Gear. The Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Body Mind Spirit Celebration. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. $12 (entry, good for all three days).

*City Nature challenge Denver BioBlitz. James A Bible Park, 6600 E. Yale Ave. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Sneaker Con Denver. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. Starting at noon. $37.55

Who Let the Dogs Out Party. FlyteCo Tower, 3120 Uinta St. Noon-4 p.m. No cover.

Westminster Mom’s Day Out Vendor Market. Kokopelli Beer Co., 8931 N. Harlan St., Westminster. Noon-5 p.m. No cover.

Longmont Spring Market. Elk’s Lodge, 306 Coffman St., Longmont. Noon-6 p.m. Free (children ages 13 and under), $5 or two cans for unexpired non-perishable food (admission).

Romantasy Author Panel. Spicy Librarian at Dry Clean Only, 3358 York St. 2:30 p.m. $50 (includes signed book).

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $19 (ages 3-15), $26 (adults and seniors).

Kids and family

Tinker with Code Family Workshop w/ideaLAB. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. All ages.

The Learning Lab: Colorful Caterpillars. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under.

Rainbow Play Systems of Colorado Grand Opening Celebration. 7935 W. 14th Ave., Lakewood. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. All ages.

*Future Fest. Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave., Denver. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. All Ages.

Día del Niño Fiesta. Virginia Village Branch Library, 1500 S. Dahlia St. Noon-1 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12 when accompanied by an adult.

Creatures and Creations / Benita y las Criaturas Nocturnas. Montbello Branch Library, 12955 Albrook Dr. 2:30-4 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 12 and under when accompanied by an adult..

*Monster Jam. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Starting at 3 p.m. Prices vary. Advanced registration required. All ages.

Comedy and theater

MC Workshop with Janae Burris. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 10:30 a.m. $50.

Harland Williams. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.

Art, culture, and media

I Can Show You Better Than I Can Tell You. Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. No cover.

Spring Fine Art & Craft Show & Sale. Park Hill United Methodist Church, 5209 Montview Blvd. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

*Shakespeare in the Parking Lot. Jeff Co Library - Columbine, 7706 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton. Noon. Free.

Heard to be Seen, Seen to be Heard. Understudy Art Incubator Space at the Colorado Convention Center, 890 C 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Westminster Arts Week Kick-Off. Orchard Town Center, 14697 Delaware St., Westminster. 1-5 p.m. No cover for most activities.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

Pancakes & Booze Art Show. The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd. 8 a.m.-11:55 p.m. $16.74.

Boozy Brunch: Celebrating Spring. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $135.

Champagne on Main: Brunch, Savor & Shop. Downtown Windsor, 400 Main St., Windsor. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $40 (includes brunch, champagne tastings and swag bag).

Hot Fish Fry and Greenback IPA Beer Release. Diebolt Brewing Co., 3855 Mariposa St. Starting at 1 p.m. No cover.

Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 3-4:30 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Prof. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

If you’re looking for more live music, check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds (and Coors Field 30th Anniversary). Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.

*LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets. Watch on Altitude 2, TNT/Max. 4 p.m.

*Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on TBS. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, April 27

Just for fun

Body Mind Spirit Celebration. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $12 (entry, good for all three days).

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $19 (ages 3-15), $26 (adults and seniors).

Kids and family

Día del Niño Celebration & Free Day. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. All ages.

Kids Create. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 12 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 5 p.m. $15.

Matt Cobos. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

I Can Show You Better Than I Can Tell You. Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. No cover.

Heard to be Seen, Seen to be Heard. Understudy Art Incubator Space at the Colorado Convention Center, 890 C 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

Mile High Asian Food Week. Locations vary across the Denver metro. Times vary by restaurant. Prices vary.

Springtime Tea & Mini Bouquet Making. Local Jones, 249 Columbine St. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $108.55.

Southern Comfort Food. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $120.

Music and nightlife

*The Movement, Pepper, Tribal Seeds. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

If you’re looking for live music, check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

*2025 Left Hand Half Marathon & 5k Fun Run. Left Hand Brewing Co., 1265 Boston Ave., Longmont. 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $47.08 (5K) and $83.83 (half marathon).

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.