In Photos: What we saw at Denver’s fan expo convention

Sienna Price is a fairy from Maleficent 2 at Fan Expo Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. July 5, 2025.

Beetlejuice, Gary the Snail and Harley Quinn were all in downtown this weekend — or cosplayers of them, at least.

Fan Expo Denver brought out thousands of fans during the Fourth of July weekend, all intent to show off their costumes, haul new merchandise and meet their favorite celebrities.

Connor Tyre of Johnstown, just south of Loveland, was dressed as the titular Dante from the video game "Dante's Inferno." He said the last-minute costume took him three days to put together.

He said the armor pieces were the most difficult to do. He used a lot of foam and cardboard.

"I gave up on super gluing all the armor on the pants so I said, 'You know what, it'll probably be good to tape that around and put some boots on,'" Tyre said.

Despite the time-strapped work, Tyre said his fellow attendees were able to recognize his character as he walked around the con floor admiring other costumes.

"I love seeing the costumes and cosplaying, seeing the different effort that people put in," Tyre said. "I love the atmosphere. Just put on the costume and be a different person for another day."

Kyrie Rogers of Highlands Ranch took longer to put her costume together — months to a year of just dreaming it up.

She said the hardest part of creating Sir Pentious from the animated series "Hazbin Hotel" was the tail.

"I had to stuff everything and I had to sew everything together twice," Rogers said.

When asked how it's been walking around with it, she said laughing: "It's terrible. I have to pick up my tail every time I walk and dodge people."

Here are some other dedicated fans we saw over the weekend:

Kyle is a gunner from Deep Rock Galactic at Fan Expo Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. July 5, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Gabe Hoefling is Macho Man Randy Savage at Fan Expo Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. July 5, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Cosplayers pass the Colorado Convention Center's big blue bear during Fan Expo Denver. July 5, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The Comic Age booth at Fan Expo Denver, at the Colorado Convention Center. July 5, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Rory Arnett is Seymour (and Audrey II) at Fan Expo Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. July 5, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Jude Kanemoto is Sir Meowsalot at Fan Expo Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. July 5, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

lake Marohl is Gary the snail for Fan Expo Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. July 5, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The Comic Age booth at Fan Expo Denver, at the Colorado Convention Center. July 5, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Candyce Therrien is Harley Quinn for Fan Expo Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. July 5, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Isaiah Morales is War Machine for Fan Expo Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. July 5, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Armor for sale at Odessa's Olde World on the convention floor at Fan Expo Denver. July 5, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Alita McManis and her grandson, Elliot, visit Fan Expo Denver as Delia Deetz and Beetlejuice. July 5, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

People in and out of costume fill the Colorado Convention Center for Fan Expo Denver. July 5, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite