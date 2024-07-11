Denver news

Designated rideshare pickup spots are coming to LoDo and the Ballpark District

It’s part of a suite of new safety measures coming for the neighborhoods.
Rebecca Tauber
1 min. read
Pedicab drivers wait in line to pick up people leaving Opening Day at Coors Field. April 1, 2021.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The Denver Police Department is implementing a new safety plan in Lower Downtown and the Ballpark District in response to concerns over pedestrian safety, heavy traffic and gun violence.

A key part of the plan is specific rideshare pickup locations that DPD is creating in the two neighborhoods beginning Friday.

Uber and Lyft drivers will not be permitted to pick up or drop off riders along Blake and Larimer Streets between 18th and 21st streets from the hours of 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Instead, rideshares can pick up and drop off passengers at one of the designated zones.

When Denverite asked for specific locations, DPD said it was still determining where to put the pickup areas. We'll update this story when we learn where those are.

The goals of the plan are to decrease vehicle traffic and better disperse crowds during peak bar hours, times that DPD said can lead to fights and other violence. 

Rebecca Tauber covers City Hall and transportation for Denverite. She also started Denverite Classifieds, an ongoing project aimed at helping Denverites make new friends in the city. Before that, she reported and produced for GBH in Boston, and before that, she grew up in the Philly area. She loves journalism because it requires asking good questions and listening well. You should email her with book recs, favorite recipes and news tips.

