Designated rideshare pickup spots are coming to LoDo and the Ballpark District

It’s part of a suite of new safety measures coming for the neighborhoods.

Pedicab drivers wait in line to pick up people leaving Opening Day at Coors Field. April 1, 2021.

The Denver Police Department is implementing a new safety plan in Lower Downtown and the Ballpark District in response to concerns over pedestrian safety, heavy traffic and gun violence.

A key part of the plan is specific rideshare pickup locations that DPD is creating in the two neighborhoods beginning Friday.

Uber and Lyft drivers will not be permitted to pick up or drop off riders along Blake and Larimer Streets between 18th and 21st streets from the hours of 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Instead, rideshares can pick up and drop off passengers at one of the designated zones.

When Denverite asked for specific locations, DPD said it was still determining where to put the pickup areas. We'll update this story when we learn where those are.

The goals of the plan are to decrease vehicle traffic and better disperse crowds during peak bar hours, times that DPD said can lead to fights and other violence.