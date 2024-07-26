Things to do in Denver this weekend, July 26-28

Enjoy live music at the Underground Music Showcase, monster trucks or celebrate Christmas in July events this weekend.

It’s shaping up to be a jam-packed weekend, Denver. From the 11th Annual Cheesman Park Art Fest and Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live to Christmas in July events and VegFest, there’s so much to do this weekend.

If you’re looking for live music, Kenny Chesney is in town and the Underground Music Showcase will run all weekend.

If you want to do something out of the city, check out our “Worth the Drive” section at the bottom.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, July 26

Just for fun

Christmas in July. Family Sports Center, 6959 S. Peoria St., Englewood. 5-9 p.m. Prices vary.

Kids and family

Free Day. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Leslie Liao. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25-$35.

*Cinema in The Sky: Barbie Movie. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8:30 p.m. Free (Halcyon guest), $25 (includes popcorn and pool access).

Arts, culture, and media

GOSSAMER. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Suite A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

The Center Cannot Hold. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Untitled: Artist Takeover. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and under), $15-$19 (seniors and college students), $18-$22 (adults).

Music and nightlife

*Tedeschi Trucks Band. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Mark Farina. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 9 p.m. $32.50.

Saturday, July 27

Just for fun

Denver Seconds Pop-up. East Fork Pottery, 3704 Osage St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

*RiNo Summer Art Market. RiNo ArtPark, 1900 35th St. Noon-4 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

MAD LIBrarians. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 1-2 p.m. $6-7 (youth), $8-$10 (adults).

Kids Carnival. Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 4-7 p.m. Free. All ages. Advanced registration is recommended.

Comedy and theater

Leslie Liao. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25-$35.

Art, culture, and media

*11th Annual Cheesman Park Art Fest. Cheesman Park, 1599 E. 8th Ave. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

GOSSAMER. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Suite A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

The Center Cannot Hold. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

A.I. Demo for Artists. Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Drive. 1-3 p.m. No cover.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

VegFest Colorado. Auraria Campus Tivoli Quad, 1000 Larimer St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $10 (day pass), $18 (both days), $85 (VIP weekend pass).

*Yappy Hour on the Plaza. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Pasta 102: Stuffed Pasta. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132. Advanced registration is required.

Music and nightlife

*Stick Figure & Sublime & Ziggy Marley. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 3:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Kenny Chesney. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

*Tedeschi Trucks Band. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sounds & Sips. Sofar Sounds in Lakewood, address revealed 36 hours before the event. 7:30 p.m. $28. Advanced registration is required.

Mark Farina. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 9 p.m. $32.50.

Sports and fitness

*Yoga on the Rocks - Trufusion. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 a.m. $35.

*Yoga in the Lavender Fields. Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 8:30-9:45 a.m. $45. Advanced registration is required.

Sunday, July 28

Just for fun

Boutique Warehouse Sale. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. Starting at 9 a.m. (VIP), 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (general admission). $15 (general admission), $25 (VIP).

Kids and family

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 2:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Comedy and theater

John Bishop. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $35-$45.

Art, culture and media

*11th Annual Cheesman Park Art Fest. Cheesman Park, 1599 E. 8th Ave. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

The Life and Art of Tokio Ueyama Opening. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors 18 and younger), $15-$22.

Eat and drink

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Scoops and Smiles. Quebec Square Shopping Center, 7305 E. 36th Ave. Noon. Free.

Date Night: Summer Steakhouse. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $220 (for two). Advanced registration is required.

Music and nightlife

*2024 Summer Music Series. Stanley Marketplace West Patio, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. Noon-2 p.m. No cover.

*City Park Jazz Concert: Nelson Rangell. City Park Pavilion, 2001 Steele St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Jason Mraz with The Colorado Symphony. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Yoga in the Lavender Fields. Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 8:30-9:45 a.m. $45. Advanced registration is required.

All Weekend

Just for fun

*U-Pick Sunflowers. Anderson Farms, 6728 County Road 3 ¼, Erie. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Free (admission, children 3 and under), $10 (admission, anyone 4 and older). Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

*118th Annual Arapahoe County Fair. Arapahoe County Fair Grounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 11 a.m.-midnight (Friday and Saturday) and 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. (Sunday). $25.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7 p.m.-midnight (Friday and Saturday) and 7-11 p.m. (Sunday). $13-$45.

Kids and family

The Power of Poison. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Comedy and theater

42nd Street. Englewood Summer Drama at Englewood High School, 3800 S. Logan St., Englewood. 7 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) and 2 p.m. (Sunday). Prices vary.

The Second City: Comedian Rhapsody. Garner Galleria Theatre, 1400 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. (Friday), 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (Saturday) and 2 p.m. (Sunday). Starting at $52.

Art, culture, and media

Biophilia. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors 18 and younger), $15-$22.

Eat and drink

Christmas in July. Rheinlander Bakery, 5721 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

Underground Music Showcase. South Broadway, locations vary. Times vary. $75 (day pass Friday or Sunday), $85 (Saturday day pass), $125 (all weekend). (Read more about the event and lineup here.)

Worth the Drive

Friday

Olympic Opening Ceremony Watch Party. U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St., Colorado Springs. Starting at 11:30 a.m. Free (children ages 4 and under), $16.95-$29.95 (adults, seniors, and students).

Saturday

*Downtown Summer Fest. U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, 200 S. Sierra Madre St., Colorado Springs. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

*Heritage Fire Tour. Snowmass Base Village, 110 Carriage Way, Unit 3104, Snowmass Village. $125 (general admission), $175 (VIP).

Sunday

Christmas in July Artist Market. Loveland Farmers Market, 700 S. Railroad Ave., Loveland. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

All weekend*8th Annual Keystone’s River Run Village Art Festival. River Run Village at Keystone, 120 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sunday). No cover.