We don’t feel very like the ocean under the moon about the news either.

People hang out on the rocks at Confluence Park during a bona fide heatwave. July 12, 2024.

The National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory for metro Denver.

Temperatures are expected to peak around 98 degrees on Tuesday and stay in the high 90s all week.

It's not just Denver. Dangerous heat is playing out across the U.S. this week.

"I'd tell you it's lovely, but I'm not a fan of heat," said National Weather Service meteorologist David Barjenbruch. "It does not look like we're going to cool down anytime soon."

While Tuesday will be the hottest day, Barjenbruch said temperatures will stay abnormally high for days to come.

"Unfortunately, there's not going to be a lot of cloud cover," Barjenbruch said. "Typically here in Colorado, our humidity is so low that it feels so much better in the shade. Seek shade if you can, because that sun is going to be blazing down on all of us for the majority of the week ahead."

A heat advisory means Denver will open its cooling centers.

Denver's recreation centers will be open for people looking to shelter from the heat.

The centers will have specific areas for cooling, water, bathrooms and just taking a load off.

Residents can also access the city's public libraries. And here's a list of public pools in Denver.

Remember: high temperatures can get deadly. Here are some tips to keep you and your pets healthy in the heat.

Stay cool, Denverites.