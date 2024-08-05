Landmark Chez Artiste to close this week in the latest blow to Denver’s film buffs

The closure comes less than a month after the Esquire Theatre shuttered.

The exterior of the Chez Artiste Theatre on closing week, Aug. 5, 2024.

For Denver’s independent film lovers, when it rains, it pours.

At the end of last week, the Landmark Chez Artiste in University Hills announced that it will close its doors for good after Thursday, Aug. 8.

The news comes shortly after the shuttering of the Landmark Esquire Theatre, one of the city’s bastions for independent and late-night cinema, on July 18.

In a statement from Landmark President Kevin Holloway when he broke the news about the Esquire’s imminent redevelopment, he said: “Landmark's renowned Mayan Theatre, Chez Artiste, and The Landmark at Greenwood Village will remain open and continue to serve the area."

However, Chez Artiste employees were notified on Friday of the theater’s closing. On Saturday, the public was notified with a sign posted to the theatre door, which read:

“The Chez Artiste will be closing permanently. Our last day of operation will be 8/8/2024. It has been our pleasure to serve you!" Please visit us at: Landmark Mayan Theatre and Landmark Greenwood Village.”"

A sign posted to the entrance of the Chez Artiste, announcing the permanent closure of the theatre. Lauren Antonoff Hart

'It's such a shame'

On Monday of the theatre’s final week, the lobby was crowded with longtime patrons. Some said they were there to pay their respects. Others were there simply because a visit to the Chez Artiste is part of their weekly routine.

Many recognized each other and said their hellos as they stood in line to buy tickets or browse snacks.

Among the friendly hellos were mutters of, “It’s such a shame.”

Robin Kovachy has frequented the Chez Artiste for decades.

A contact list at the Chez Artiste, soliciting names, emails, and phone numbers of patrons who want to stay in touch. Lauren Antonoff Hart

“They show interesting, off-beat films,” she said, adding that she travels to the theatre from her home in Castle Rock.

Other patrons chimed in online via Reddit.

“Over the past 18 months I’ve been taking my mom, who is struggling with dementia, to every film I think she may like because every person in there is so damn kind to her,” wrote user u/Vics. “I had no idea they were closing until I saw a sign on the door as we were leaving. I am sad and angry – It seemed obvious that they couldn’t be making money, but for some reason I assumed some of that funding for the arts was earmarked for special places like this and I am angry at myself for that lazy assumption and for my lack of curiosity.”

Another user by the name of u/Eliese added: “One of the reasons I was so shocked at this news was I figured that if the Chez managed to make it through the pandemic, they were golden.”

What does this mean for other Landmarks in Denver, like the Mayan?

But research shows that moviegoers aren’t supporting the cinema like they used to.

“In January 2024, attendance was down by 33 percent compared to 2019,” an Advan study stated.

In light of Denver’s recent Landmark theatre closures, local cinephiles fear for the Mayan Theatre on Broadway.

However, the Art Deco Mayan Revival-style building was declared a historic landmark in 1984. This protects it from major redevelopment and may help that Landmark location survive.

The Mayan Theatre on Broadway. April 13, 2022. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

“A couple years ago a new president [Holloway] was installed for Landmark who came from the big chain theaters,” said Redditor u/smertai, a former Mayan Theatre employee. “(But) the big movies don't pull numbers at all I'm told.”

From what patrons had to say, that’s not why they go to Landmark theatres. They go for the screenings that they can’t find elsewhere — and they go for the community.

Chez Artiste employees encourage movie lovers who want to speak their minds to contact [email protected].

Enjoy the Chez Artiste’s final days through Thursday, Aug. 8. The theater is currently screening The Fabulous Four, Coup!, Widow Clicquot, Thelma and Touch.