You can take your dog to the pool on Aug. 18

Do you love to swim in public pools, but always get sad because you can't bring your dog along for a dip? Dry those chlorine-encrusted eyes, dear reader. Your day is almost here.
Denver Parks and Recreation's annual "Dog-A-Pool-Ooza" event returns on August 18th. For three glorious hours, they'll let your four-legged friend swim in the human pool.
The event will be held both at Berkeley and Cook Lake Parks. The three open hours will be split between two sessions, one from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. and another from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Parks and Rec will only allow 75 dogs in each pool, and slots are first-come-first-served, so they recommend getting there early to make sure you get in. Entry is $5 per dog.
Send us photos if you go?