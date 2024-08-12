You can take your dog to the pool on Aug. 18

Butch Cassidy (right) and Rudy hang out in the pool. Dog-a-Pool-ooza at Cook Park Pool, Aug. 13, 2017.

Do you love to swim in public pools, but always get sad because you can't bring your dog along for a dip? Dry those chlorine-encrusted eyes, dear reader. Your day is almost here.

Denver Parks and Recreation's annual "Dog-A-Pool-Ooza" event returns on August 18th. For three glorious hours, they'll let your four-legged friend swim in the human pool.

Cook Park, Aug. 13, 2017. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Cook Park, Aug. 13, 2017. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The event will be held both at Berkeley and Cook Lake Parks. The three open hours will be split between two sessions, one from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. and another from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Parks and Rec will only allow 75 dogs in each pool, and slots are first-come-first-served, so they recommend getting there early to make sure you get in. Entry is $5 per dog.

Send us photos if you go?