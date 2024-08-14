‘Juvenile male’ arrested for 16th Street Mall shooting that injured 3 people Tuesday

Police cannot publicly identify the suspect because of his age.

The 16th Street Mall seen from atop the Court Street Sheraton hotel, Dec. 29, 2023.

Updated at 12:27 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Denver police arrested a "juvenile male" suspect Wednesday morning in connection with a shooting near the 16th Street Mall that injured three people Tuesday.

The shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 16th Street and Wazee Street, about a block from Union Station.

In a statement, the Denver Police Department said its preliminary findings indicate a group of people that included the arrested suspect approached one of the victims for an "unknown reason." After the confrontation escalated, the suspect drew a weapon and shot at the victim, injuring two "unrelated individuals" as well. Police said all victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police were able to identify and arrest the suspect through surveillance video and witness descriptions. The suspect is being held on an attempted first-degree murder charge.

Under Colorado state law, police are unable to announce the identity of the juvenile and cannot share any personal details.